Christmas tree set up in Warwick to remember the lives lost and injured on Warwickshire’s roads

The community can add leaves to the tree to remember a loved one.

A Christmas tree to remember the lives lost and injured on Warwickshire’s roads has been set up in Warwick. The Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is displaying the memorial tree at Shire Hall and the public are invited to visit to add a leaf to the tree to remember a loved one. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

A Christmas tree to remember the lives lost and injured on Warwickshire’s roads has been set up in Warwick.

The Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is displaying the memorial tree at Shire Hall and the public are invited to visit to add a leaf to the tree to remember a loved one.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tree is decorated with individual leaves that were added by friends and families to remember someone special to them on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (November 19), when the partnership held a service at St Mary’s Church in Warwick to remember those whose have died or been injured on Warwickshire’s roads.

During the ceremony, families and victims gathered to remember a loved one, friend or relative, with representatives from the emergency services and key road safety partners joining to collectively show commitment and support for safer roads in Warwickshire.

As part of the service, attendees were invited to write a loved one’s name or a message on a leaf design by Proud Youth Warwickshire which was then be placed on a memorial tree.

These leaves are being displayed on the tree in the Shire Hall reception throughout December.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “This tree symbolises that we will never forget those individuals who have died or been injured on our roads in Warwickshire.

“Christmas is a special time of year when families and friends gather to celebrate.

"We know how difficult this time can be for people who have lost someone special to them and sadly nothing can bring those loved one’s back.

"The tree provides a place to show that we will always remember them and symbolises a hope for a better and safer future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents who are unable to attend Shire Hall but would like a name adding to a leaf, can email: warwickshireremembers@warwickshire.gov.uk