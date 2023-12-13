Efforts to make Warwickshire roads safer are recognised with another national award

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe has been presented with a certificate of appreciation by Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death)

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Efforts to reduce death and serious injury on the roads of Warwickshire have received another national accolade – the third in the last two months – at a special parliamentary reception in Westminster.

The event on Monday evening (December 11) was hosted by Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) and the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event provides a platform to showcase best practice in road safety, as well as recognising individuals and organisations which are making a difference and helping reduce casualties.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe (centre) receiving the award from Project EDWARD’s James Luckhurst (left) and Darren Lindsey (right). Image courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

Project EDWARD is the UK’s biggest platform for showcasing best practice in road safety and has been working closely with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership for several years.

Back in April Project EDWARD’s national bike safety road show came to Warwickshire at Caffeine & Machine near Ettington and the team have also visited and filmed at a number of the Partnership’s engagement events, including at the Memorial for Road Traffic Victims at Hartshill Hayes Country Park.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Project EDWARD, acknowledging the commitment of Warwickshire Road Safety Partners eliminating death, injury and harm on our roads.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The award is the latest to be presented to Warwickshire in the last two months.

Philip Seccombe, Chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership receiving the Tarquin Trophy for Equestrian Safety from The BHS Ambassador Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police

In early November, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership scooped the prestigious Tarquin Trophy from the British Horse Society for going “above and beyond” in sharing advice and guidance to drivers in Warwickshire to improve equestrian road safety.

Later in November, former Warwickshire Police Collision Investigator Karen Powell was recognised at the prestigious Livia Awards for Professionalism and Service to Justice.

The annual awards were set up by George and Giulietta Galli-Atkinson in memory of their daughter, Livia, who was killed in a collision in Enfield, London in 1998.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impressed by the professional service offered by the police investigation team, they decided to establish an award to highlight the work of fatal and serious collision investigators and Family Liaison Officers in the Metropolitan Police, to encourage best practice.

From left are: Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, Lord Robertson of Port Ellen, Warwickshire Police Staff Investigator Karen Powell, Inspector Michael Huntley, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, Stephen Twigg MP, OPCC Road Safety Policy and Partnerships Officer Chris Lewis and Nuneaton MP Marcus Jones. Picture courtesy of the Metropolitan Police/PC Constantin Munnich. Photo courtesy of Warwickshire Police.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the awards, George and Giulietta, who have since relocated to Rugby, asked for a special award to be made to recognise a Warwickshire officer or police staff member.

Karen Powell was nominated by Inspector Michael Huntley and Mr Seccombe’s Road Safety Policy and Partnerships Officer Chris Lewis for her work investigating a serious collision in Nuneaton which claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman and left another man with serious injuries.

A diligent investigation led to the prosecution of a dangerous driver who was convicted and imprisoned for manslaughter and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, while also receiving a lifetime driving disqualification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commenting on all of the recent awards, Mr Seccombe said: “It is quite extraordinary to have these three accolades come in such quick succession.

"It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making our roads safer.