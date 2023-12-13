Efforts to make Warwickshire roads safer are recognised with another national award
Efforts to reduce death and serious injury on the roads of Warwickshire have received another national accolade – the third in the last two months – at a special parliamentary reception in Westminster.
The event on Monday evening (December 11) was hosted by Project EDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) and the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety.
The annual event provides a platform to showcase best practice in road safety, as well as recognising individuals and organisations which are making a difference and helping reduce casualties.
Project EDWARD is the UK’s biggest platform for showcasing best practice in road safety and has been working closely with Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership for several years.
Back in April Project EDWARD’s national bike safety road show came to Warwickshire at Caffeine & Machine near Ettington and the team have also visited and filmed at a number of the Partnership’s engagement events, including at the Memorial for Road Traffic Victims at Hartshill Hayes Country Park.
Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe was presented with a certificate of appreciation by Project EDWARD, acknowledging the commitment of Warwickshire Road Safety Partners eliminating death, injury and harm on our roads.
The award is the latest to be presented to Warwickshire in the last two months.
In early November, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership scooped the prestigious Tarquin Trophy from the British Horse Society for going “above and beyond” in sharing advice and guidance to drivers in Warwickshire to improve equestrian road safety.
Later in November, former Warwickshire Police Collision Investigator Karen Powell was recognised at the prestigious Livia Awards for Professionalism and Service to Justice.
The annual awards were set up by George and Giulietta Galli-Atkinson in memory of their daughter, Livia, who was killed in a collision in Enfield, London in 1998.
Impressed by the professional service offered by the police investigation team, they decided to establish an award to highlight the work of fatal and serious collision investigators and Family Liaison Officers in the Metropolitan Police, to encourage best practice.
To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the awards, George and Giulietta, who have since relocated to Rugby, asked for a special award to be made to recognise a Warwickshire officer or police staff member.
Karen Powell was nominated by Inspector Michael Huntley and Mr Seccombe’s Road Safety Policy and Partnerships Officer Chris Lewis for her work investigating a serious collision in Nuneaton which claimed the life of a 37-year-old woman and left another man with serious injuries.
A diligent investigation led to the prosecution of a dangerous driver who was convicted and imprisoned for manslaughter and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, while also receiving a lifetime driving disqualification.
Commenting on all of the recent awards, Mr Seccombe said: “It is quite extraordinary to have these three accolades come in such quick succession.
"It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making our roads safer.
“We have an ambitious target to halve the numbers of those killed or seriously injured by 2030 and it will take a continued effort from everyone who uses our roads to achieve this.”