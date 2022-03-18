The Ten Commandments are rules Christians can live by

But rules are with us in every part of our lives. Some rules are not made for the good of our society in general, by one or more people for their own satisfaction and in order to exert power over others.

But for harmony and peace, many rules are made for us all and are a necessary part of living together.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Highway Code has recently been revised for safer travelling together with general rules for the road.

If it wasn’t for this code and rules, there would be absolute chaos on our roads (even more than we have).

This chaos usually happens because some won’t comply with the order set.

We have rules for anything we join. We have rules for sport, rules for schools, rules for hospitals and for our law courts.

I am led to this subject in view of what has happened to us all in the last two years. Downing Street parties, Covid restrictions, attempts to curb climate change and lastly the collapse of law and order in Eastern Europe, with Russia breaking international law by invading the independent country of Ukraine.

Rules for nations have been made throughout history. The country of Israel received the Ten Commandments and, centuries later, Jesus Christ summed them up as ‘Love God and love your neighbour as yourself’. For we are called to love and respect each other, and that is why rules have to be made to help us achieve that.