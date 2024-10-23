Civil engineering students visit Leamington's Europa Way improvement works site

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Civil Engineering students from Coventry University recently visited the A452 Europa Way corridor improvement works site in Leamington to learn more about real-world construction projects.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight students visited the site, where they explored the 90-meter gabion wall currently under construction, alongside ongoing highway works.

The students were joined by Eoin Coakley, associate professor at Coventry University’s school of energy, construction and environment and staff from Warwickshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keir Chohan and Andrew Hall of Warwickshire County Council explain the importance of embankment stability monitoring to Coventry University Civil Engineering undergraduate students. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Eoin Coakley said: “Although a relatively small scheme, the visit covered a huge breadth of civil engineering knowledge which was of great benefit for our students.

"The walk around site covered a wealth of aspects such as geotechnics (slope stability), gabion walls, road construction methods, traffic management, access and material storage challenges, drainage, surveying and slope monitoring, exploration for and diversion of utilities and biodiversity challenges.

“Warwickshire County Council staff were really helpful and informative and gave our students a real perspective of a day in the life of a site based civil engineer.”

Cllr Martin Watson added: "This improvement project requires a high level of design and planning, so it’s fantastic to see local university students gaining real-life experience on such a complex scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing compares to real-life experience when it comes to understanding the challenges and intricacies of these projects.”

“Upskilling young people in areas like civil engineering is essential to ensure we have the talent needed to deliver critical infrastructure in the future.

"Seeing this partnership between Warwickshire County Council and Coventry University in action, we are helping to build the skills and knowledge that will shape tomorrow’s infrastructure leaders."

The Europa Way scheme includes: new traffic signals at two roundabouts, more lanes, shared footpaths, off-carriageway cycle routes, and crossings.

The council said the scheme aims “to create safer and more efficient travel for both pedestrians and cyclists, promoting active travel as a viable option”.

The work is due to be completed in autumn 2025.