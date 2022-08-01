Clean-up operation to take place at park in Leamington where travellers set up an encampment

A clean-up operation will take place at a Leamington park today (Monday August 1) after travellers set up an encampment there last week and left the site in a mess.

Litter is strewn over various parts of the Mason Avenue Park and one of the metal bins used for the colection of recycling and general waste has been vandalised.

In other parts of the park, wood has been left in piles with residents having reported trees being cut down.

One of the caravans, which was part of the encampment set up at Mason Avenue Park in Lillington at the end of last week. This picture was taken on Saturday (July 30) and the travellers moved on from the site on Sunday July 31.

The encampment, including several cravans, vehicles and tents, was set up at the end of last week.

A spokeswoman for Warwick District Council confirmed the travellers moved on from the site yesterday (Sunday July 31) and that a cleanup operation will take place in the coming hours.

