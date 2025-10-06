Closure of Leamington's Royal Pump Rooms for roof repairs has now been postponed

The scheduled closure of Leamington's Royal Pump Rooms so that more work can take place on the site’s roof has now been postponed. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

The scheduled closure of the Royal Pump Rooms in Leamington so that work could continue on the roof repairs has now been postponed.

In September, Warwick District Council announced several dates where Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum, Warwickshire County Council’s Library, and Warwick District Council’s Customer Service Centre would be closed.

This was so work could continue on the Grade II listed building’s roof – mainly installing new air handling units, which would require specialist lifting equipment.

Although the dates were announces, the council said these could be subject to change due to weather conditions due to needing to be able to cranes for the work.

Today (October 6), was meant to be the first day of closures, with other due on every Monday in October and then another full day closure on Monday December 1.

However, over the weekend the council said the closure has been postponed – meaning services would be open – with the exception of the library.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “Despite everybody's best efforts, the proposed closure of the Pump Rooms this Monday (October 6) has been postponed.

“This means the following services will remain open as usual, café, box office, Visitor Information Centre (VIC), Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum.

“However, the library will be closed for the day.

"We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, and thank you for your understanding.”

It is not yet known whether the other proposed closures scheduled for this month will take place.

For updates on the closures and the work taking place go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms/homepage/66/maintenance_updates