Collection of historic gardens in Warwick to host community open day this weekend

A collection of Victorian gardens in Warwick will be hosting a community open day this weekend.

Hill Close Gardens, which is in Bread and Meat Close, will be holding the event tomorrow (Saturday June 15).

The open day means Warwick residents can enter the restored Victorian gardens for free between 11am and 5pm.

The entrance to Hill Close Gardens in Warwick. Photo by Google Streetview

There are 16 individual gardens on the site which all have a variety of plants and flowers – including fruit trees and vegetables – some of which are classes as heritage varieties.

According to the Hill Close Gardens website, the collection of gardens “has an extremely wide range of horticulture with many rare and ‘at risk’ plants, particularly in plot 17 and the glasshouse”.

As well as being able to walk around the different plots, there is a visitor centre, tea room and a shop selling garden-themed items as well as plants, seasonal produce and fruit grown in the plant nursery on site.