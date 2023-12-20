College group with sites in Leamington and Rugby completes 200th project for The Prince's Trust in Warwickshire

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) is the largest provider of programmes for The Prince’s Trust in England and delivers the Team programme in Leamington, Rugby and Nuneaton.

WCG (Warwickshire College Group) has celebrated a major milestone after completing its 200th project for The Prince’s Trust. From left to right – Casey Frampton, Rachel Edwards, Tim Cox, Angela Joyce, Cllr Dave Skinner and Chris Gateley. Photo supplied

A college group is celebrating a major milestone after completing its 200th project for The Prince’s Trust in Warwickshire.

It has been delivering the Team programmes for more than 15 years and a ceremony was held at Warwick Trident College to recognise the completion of its 200th group.

Chris Gately and Casey Frampton, who lead The Prince’s Trust programme for WCG in Warwickshire, were presented with a special award to commemorate the double century milestone.

Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Tim Cox, and Rachel Edwards, Head of Delivery Partnerships and Volunteering at The Prince’s Trust, presented WCG with the award.

Tim, who is the King’s representative in the county, said: “This is a great achievement from WCG, and offering our local young people the chance to reach their potential through the Prince’s Trust has been a huge success.

“WCG has fully embraced the support of The Prince’s Trust, and to be the biggest deliverers of Team in the UK is fantastic.”

Rachel Edwards, head of delivery partnerships and volunteering at The Prince’s Trust added: “Congratulations to Warwickshire College Group. It is a huge milestone to reach the 200th Prince’s Trust Team programme.

“Young people are currently facing multiple challenges, however the Team programme offers them the opportunity to increase their confidence and develop new skills in a safe and inspiring environment. In some instances, the programme is the first step for young people to explore their full potential.

“We look forward to celebrating many more milestones in the future.”

Through the programme, WCG has supported thousands of young people to gain the skills to gain future employment, with some of the staff now running the Team programme previously having been participants.

Team 200 young people were invited to the celebration ceremony to receive their certificates in recognition of completion of the programme.

Team is a free 12-week programme which aims to build confidence of its participants and help them to develop new practical skills.

Councillor Dave Skinner, Deputy Mayor of Warwick, also attended the celebration event and spoke with guests.

Angela Joyce, CEO of WCG, was in attendance to represent the wider college group.

Casey Frampton, Prince’s Trust programme coordinator Coventry and Warwickshire for WCG, added: “Reaching this major milestone gave us time to reflect on the impact of the Team programme and the thousands of young people we have been able to support in Warwickshire.

“Not only has the programme had a transformative impact on its participants, it has also facilitated the support of hundreds of community projects across our region.

“We would like to congratulate Team 200 on completing the programme and here’s to the next 200 teams.”