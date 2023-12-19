Leamington-based charity's soup kitchen gets special delivery thanks to Warwick resident and chip shop

This is the sixth year that the initiative has run to support Helping Hands.

A Leamington-based charity's soup kitchen had a special delivery this week thanks to the efforts of a Warwick resident and chip shop.

On Monday (December 18), resident Jody Tracey and the team at Spinney Hill Chippy got together to help the charity Helping Hands Community Project.

Jody Tracey and Arun Singh Matoo, owner of the Spinney Hill Fish Bar. Photo supplied

Helping Hands helps those in need by offering drop in lunches and meals in the evenings which are frequently attended by 40 to 50 people where they can get a hot meal, soup, or a listening ear.

On Monday, the charity’s evening soup kitchen event was supported by Jody as well as the staff and customers of Spinney Hill Chippy.

Mr Arun Singh and Mrs Sanj Matoo, who have run the chip shop for just over a year, said: “We’ve been aware of the excellent work carried out by the Helping Hands organisation for some time having also helped them previously so when Jody asked us to support them again, we were only too pleased.

“We cooked the fish and chips, and Jody was in charge of delivery and Elf and Safety.”

The Spinney Hill chip shop. Photo supplied

Paddy Kirkman at Helping Hands Community project said: “At this time of year the kindness of all residents in Warwick district and beyond always astounds us and the fact that this is a team effort from Jody, the staff and even customers of the Spinney Hill Chippy is really special when it is so cold outside.

“The visitors and volunteers couldn’t help but smile when one of Santa’s elves delivered supper for us.

“Thank you to Jody for arranging this and entering in to the spirt of the season.”

Jody added: “This is the sixth year that the Spinney Hill Chippy, their staff, customers, and I have supported Helping Hands.

Helping Hands in Leamington. Photo supplied

"It is a wonderful Community Project staffed by volunteers that do a great job offering a hand up, not just a handout and to be able to team up again the year is superb.

“They do a great fish and chips at the Spinney Hill Chippy and certainly everyone at the drop in seemed to agree again this year.”