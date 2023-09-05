Pupils were also involved in the project – with many creating sketches to be worked into the piece.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A large abstract mural has been unveiled at a primary school in Leamington.

The 33-metre long mural at Shrubland Street Community Primary School was completed by Brink Contemporary Arts and was funded by The Arts Council.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33 metre long mural at Shrubland Street Community Primary School was completed by Brink Contemporary Arts and was funded by The Arts Council. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brink Curator Tim Robottom worked with the pupils to create sketches, which were then translated into the finished piece of artwork.

Educational elements were also included into the design.

Tim Robottom said: "We are so grateful to the Arts Council for funding this exciting project, which has enabled us to engage the whole school and create this fantastic work of art.”

Nicola Mills, headteacher at Shrubland Street Community Primary School, said: "This has been such a privilege and an fabulous opportunity for our children to work alongside such a local famous community artist.

"Learning how to take an idea, turn it into a design and seeing how the whole creative process has resulted in a final artistic piece.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Thanks to the amazing skills of Tim, the children will be able to see their drawings reflected in this collaborative piece of beautiful art.

"We are thrilled to have our new art exhibit installed, brightening our playground for parents and children."