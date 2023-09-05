Colourful 33-metre long mural unveiled at Leamington primary school
A large abstract mural has been unveiled at a primary school in Leamington.
The 33-metre long mural at Shrubland Street Community Primary School was completed by Brink Contemporary Arts and was funded by The Arts Council.
Brink Curator Tim Robottom worked with the pupils to create sketches, which were then translated into the finished piece of artwork.
Educational elements were also included into the design.
Tim Robottom said: "We are so grateful to the Arts Council for funding this exciting project, which has enabled us to engage the whole school and create this fantastic work of art.”
Nicola Mills, headteacher at Shrubland Street Community Primary School, said: "This has been such a privilege and an fabulous opportunity for our children to work alongside such a local famous community artist.
"Learning how to take an idea, turn it into a design and seeing how the whole creative process has resulted in a final artistic piece.
"Thanks to the amazing skills of Tim, the children will be able to see their drawings reflected in this collaborative piece of beautiful art.
"We are thrilled to have our new art exhibit installed, brightening our playground for parents and children."
The school Brink Contemporary Arts would like to thank JLR and all the volunteers who helped prepare and undercoat the wall. They would also like to thank Brewers Paints and Jabberwocky Food for providing support with the project.