New tools donation helped volunteers with monthly Leamington park tidy up

Grounds maintenance and landscape creation services company idverde UK gave the tools to the Friends of Christchurch Gardens who, along with other volunteers, keep the town centre park looking lovely throughout the year
By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:06 BST
A donation of new tools has helped a group of volunteers in their latest monthly cleanup of a Leamington park.

Grounds maintenance and landscape creation services company idverde UK donated the tools to the Friends of Christchurch Gardens who, along with other volunteers, keep the town centre park looking lovely throughout the year.

Regulars returned and new faces joined the Friends on Saturday (September 2).

Volunteers enjoying a coffee and cake after their work. Photo credit: David Chantrey.Volunteers enjoying a coffee and cake after their work. Photo credit: David Chantrey.
Volunteers enjoying a coffee and cake after their work. Photo credit: David Chantrey.

The Friends’ regular tidy ups now include gardening as well as the usual litter pick, with volunteers this month tackling the epicormic growth round the base of some of the garden’s trees as well as edging, weeding and sweeping with the new tools.

Litter was collected with enthusiasm and after a quick hours’ work, the park was looking spick and span.

Once again volunteers were rewarded with hot drinks provided by Holy Trinity church nearby, and Friends chair Alison Chantrey supplied freshly baked treats.

All are welcome to join in the next event in October.

To find out when the next Tidy Up will be held, follow the Friends’ Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofChristchurchGardens/.

Details will also be posted on the noticeboard in the gardens.

The Friends of Christchurch Gardens are working to make the park great again.

The group are led by a small committee of volunteers, who want to maintain and improve the green space in the heart of the town.

