Come on England! Warwick Castle's inspirational women rally in support of England's Lionesses

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinal today (Wednesday) against Australia, the female figures have raised the England flag at Warwick Castle.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 16th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 09:54 BST

Warwick Castle’s women have joined together to fly the flag in support of England’s Lionesses.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup semifinal today (Wednesday) against Australia, the female figures have raised the England flag at Warwick Castle.

Throughout history, notable women have shaped Warwick Castle's legacy, including founder of the original settlement, Ethelfleda, Lady of the Mercians.

Throughout the castle’s 1,100 year history, women have continued to be pioneers for change, including Daisy Greville, a socialite and socialist who supported poor law reform and workers rights, and ran to become an MP in 1923.

In the present day, the castle has more than 100 female employees including modern day knights and jousters.

The image shown above brings together the women of Warwick Castle, including Queen Margaret of Anjou, Queen Consort Elizabeth of York, three female horses, two princesses, a cook, a Trebuchet Master, two tudor trickriders, two squires, and a full female cast of The Castle Dungeons characters.

Liam Bartlett, general manager at Warwick Castle said: “With all that we do, we not only aim to unleash history for all visitors by bringing historic stories to life, but also by inspiring the next generation, which is what the Lionesses are showcasing to the world each time they go out on the pitch.

“We’re all rooting for the Lionesses on Wednesday and will be flying the flag to show support, we would be delighted to invite the team to come and experience what Warwick Castle has to offer for a fun day out after all the hard work and training our wonderful Women’s team have dedicated themselves too”.

For more information or to buy tickets go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/

