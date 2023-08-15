Plans for a solar farm near Warwick big enough to power 7,500 homes recommended for approval

If given the go ahead by the council, the solar farm would be on the site for 40 years.

Plans for a solar farm near Warwick big enough to power 7,500 homes have been recommended for approval.

The planning application would see the solar farm installed just outside Sherbourne.

Stock image

According to the plans, the site is made up of two parcels of land and is currently used for growing crops. If given the go ahead, the solar farm would be on the site for 40 years.

A similar planning application was submitted last year for the same site but this was withdrawn by the applicant, which according to the new plans was due to ‘insufficient information provided to address technical objections to the development’.

Council planning officers have recommended that the new plans be approved despite objections from residents and local councils.

Both Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council and Budbrooke Parish Council raised objections to the solar farm.

Barford, Sherbourne and Wasperton Joint Parish Council objected as it said previous issues raised from the past application had not been addressed.

More than 10 objections were also received from members of the public – with concerns raised about things such as using Green Belt land, harm to the landscape, loss of farm land and the impact on the environment.

The plans are due to go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee tonight (Tuesday August 15).