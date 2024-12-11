Commissioner announces preferred candidate for Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Philip Seccombe has named Alex Franklin-Smith as his preferred candidate to become the next Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police.

Mr Franklin-Smith, currently the Deputy Chief Constable of the Warwickshire force, has been serving as interim Chief Constable since September, following the retirement of Debbie Tedds after 35 years of service.

The announcement follows a rigorous recruitment conducted in line with national regulations.

Applicants underwent a formal application and interview process, including assessments by two stakeholder panels.

Alex Franklin-Smith. Photo supplied.

The first panel included representatives from across the Warwickshire Police workforce, while the second was composed of individuals from partner agencies, victims’ services, independent advisory groups and youth representatives.

The panels’ feedback was shared with the PCC, who then chaired a formal interview panel to make the final decision.

Commenting on the decision, Mr Seccombe said: “Appointing a Chief Constable is one of the most important responsibilities I have, as this individual will lead the operational delivery of policing across Warwickshire.

"My aim throughout this process has been to select someone with the vision, energy, and determination to elevate Warwickshire Police to new heights of excellence while ensuring that victims of crime and local communities remain at the heart of everything we do.

“I was also keen to ensure that the successful candidate commands the support of the police workforce and demonstrates a strong commitment to working collaboratively with our partners, as well as engaging widely with communities across the county.

"I want to thank all those who contributed to this process, particularly the stakeholder panels, for their invaluable input.

“Ultimately, Alex demonstrated not only an impressive commitment to making Warwickshire a safer place for everyone but also the drive to build on the strong foundation he already begun to lay as interim Chief Constable.

"These are exciting times for Warwickshire Police, and I look forward to working closely with Alex as we deliver my next Police and Crime Plan to reduce crime, support victims, and make our communities safer.”

Mr Franklin-Smith said: “I’m delighted to be selected as the preferred candidate to be the Chief Constable of Warwickshire Police.

"I’m absolutely committed to serving the public of Warwickshire to the best of my ability and it has been my privilege to serve as interim Chief Constable since September.

“Warwickshire is a fantastic county that deserves to have a police force that works for everyone, especially victims of crime.

“It is an honour and a privilege to lead the many police officers, staff and volunteers who work incredibly hard to protect our communities.

"Policing is a challenging profession but an incredibly rewarding one too.

"To succeed, we must have the trust and confidence of the public and we must have the support of the many important partners who we work closely with to deliver the best policing services possible.

“Over the coming weeks and months, I want to continue to be visible and active within the force and our communities, listening carefully to what people have to say about policing in the county.

"In 2025, we’ll be building a new policing plan for the force, and I’ll ensure that our many partners and the public of Warwickshire are able to directly inform and influence our future.”

Under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, the PCC is responsible for appointing Chief Constables.

Following this announcement, the PCC has officially notified the Police and Crime Panel of his preferred candidate.

The panel is required to review the appointment within three weeks and hold a public confirmation hearing, expected to take place on December 16.

During the hearing, the panel will scrutinise the appointment and provide their recommendation.

While the panel has the authority to veto the PCC’s decision, this would require a two-thirds majority vote.

If the panel confirms the appointment, the PCC will proceed to finalise the decision, enabling the new Chief Constable to formally take up the role.