Commonwealth Games bowls medallists to visit Warwick club this weekend

Three Commonwealth Games bowls medallists will say thank you to the Warwick club which supported them during the event in 2022 tomorrow ( Saturday May 18th)

Gold Commonwealth medallist Nick Brett will be in Leamington during the day taking part in the England Trials at Leamington Bowls Club in Archery Road.

In the evening he will be at Warwick Boat Club with two other Commonwealth medal winners.

Volunteers from Warwick Boat Club’s Bowls Section were helpers at the Games in Leamington.

Commonwealth medalists Craig Bowler and Kieran Rollings with Denise Lewis, Olympic gold medalist and Commonwealth Games President pictured at the Games in Leamimgton Spa in 2022.

Chris Hurst was a pusher – lining up the bowls - for para bronze medallist Craig Bowler and his partner Kieran Rollings.

Chris said: “It was an amazing experience.

"Craig, in particular, is a real character - he dyed his hair bright red for the Games and had words such as ‘boom’ painted on his legs and wheelchair”.

As a result of the success of the Games and the profile it has brought the sport, Warwick Boat Club’s bowls members held a collection which raised £400.

This will be presented to the players to help Disability Bowls England continue its programme of inclusivity in the sport.

Three club members will take on the medallists in an exhibition match.

Craig Bowler’s story is particularly inspiring.

He was suffering from mental health issues and attempted to take his own life which caused him to lose both of his legs and one arm and to spend two months in a coma.

Craig first tried bowls 15 years ago after being introduced to the sport by a family friend and believes if he can play bowls anyone can.

He said “When you’re someone like me and people are like ‘I don’t think I can do it’ - just look at me.

I’ve got no legs and one arm and I have a bronze medal”.

Craig went on to marry the woman who had nursed him back to health and they have two children.