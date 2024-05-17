New Leamington Mayor praises town for its vibrancy and sense of community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Mayor of Leamington is Councillor Judith Clarke

She was elected to the post and took the mayoral chain at a ceremony at the Town Council’s annual meeting on Thursday May 16.

The new Mayor, a former Secondary School Teacher and Family Therapist, describes Leamington, as a “vibrant town, with beautiful Georgian architecture, a strong sense of community, and an active cultural scene”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith, a dedicated town councillor has been active in various community projects and activities in her more than 13 years of local service.

New Leamington Mayor Councillor Judith Clarke. Picture supplied.

She has lived in Leamington for more than 30 years and is very proud to represent the town as Mayor.

Cllr Clarke has chosen the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation as her charity.

The rates of type 1 diabetes is increasing in the UK and this charity carries out world-class research to treat, prevent and cure it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity also campaigns to promote better treatment and technologies for sufferers.

The charity is very close to her heart, as she has two grandchildren who contracted the disease at a very early age and she knows how hard it is for families to cope with young children and teenagers who have the disease.

She said: “As it is my privilege to represent the town for the second time – the first time was 2014-15, I am excited to do so again.

"A highlight will be meeting the varied voluntary groups and the many people who give their time freely to help others.