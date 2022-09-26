Commonwealth Games judo medallists inspire pupils at Leamington school

Commonwealth Games judo Gold Medalists Jamal Petgrave and Emma Reid vare pictured with pupils at Campion School in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker (MDB Photography)

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games judo Gold Medallists have inspired youngsters at a Leamington secondary school.

The Team England duo visited Campion School in Sydenham last week where they proudly showed off their medals and spoke to pupils about their sporting journeys, answered questions and demonstrated some moves with them.

They also took a guided tour of the school which has just undergone a £7.7 million improvement project.

Commonwealth Games judo Gold Medalists Emma Reid at Campion School in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker (MDB Photography).

The school has said: “It was an invaluable experience for the growth of pupils and adults alike, which offered a real opportunity for pupils to learn about an alternative Olympic level sport that they do not necessarily obtain knowledge about.

“The school is so grateful for the time Emma and Jamal have taken to make a difference to pupils, and the special experience they have brought to pupils at the school.”