Commonwealth gold medallist Lewis Williams 'reopens' Leamington supermarket during 10-year celebration

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Williams ‘reopened’ a Leamington supermarket last week during its 10-year celebrations.
On April 8 2013, Morrisons opened up on the old Ford Foundry site near the town and the team at the store held an anniversary celebration last Saturday (April 8).
Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lewis Williams cut the ribbon on the day to ‘reopen’ the store for another 10 years.
On the day, 25 staff who were there on the opening day in 2013, also received a 10 year outstanding service badge from the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Nick Wilkins and the High Sheriff of Warwickshire Sophie Hilleary.
One of Morrisons 10 year service colleagues Zoe Flitcroft said: "We have had a rollercoaster for 10 years but I wouldn't change it for the world.
"I have seen so much change in the 10 years from a refit us feeding the nation during Covid-19 and helping raise money for Sue Ryder, Young Lives vs Cancer and Together for Short Lives.
"It's been great and I really look forward to the next 10 years."
The store also originally opened with Morris, a guide dog puppy, so to celebrate the anniversary a Guide Dog called Sky, who is pregnant, also joined.
Alex Pearson, Morrisons community champion, said: “What an achievement the team have accomplished. It is so rare to have so many people celebrate the anniversary together.
"It was so important to make the day special and having the High Sheriff and Mayor come in to present the team with a badge was just amazing and added that special moment to their achievement.
“Also having the guide dogs present as they helped on the first day back in 2013. It was nice to hear Morris is retired and now enjoying life.
“I also wanted to make the day about what was here before and we had Tony come along who used to work on the Ford Foundry before it was knocked down.
“So we really did have the past and the present.
“I am proud of the work the store has done to offer the community from having the Morrisons Foundation which we have granted over £35,000 to local charities, schools and community groups.”