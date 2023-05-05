Commonwealth medallists and community members join together for Leamington fundraiser

They managed to raise more than £2,000.

Commonwealth medallists and members of the Warwick district community joined together for charity fundraiser in Leamington last weekend.

Last weekend the Morrisons store in Leamington set up two static bikes instore as they virtually travelled from Leamington to Buckingham Palace.

The fundraiser was in aid of the supermarket’s partner charity Together for Short Lives.

Some of the Morrisons staff did an hour on one of the bikes and they were also joined by key figures from the community.

To start the 95-mile cycle off on the Saturday (May 29) was store manager Jonathan Davies and BBC CWR breakfast host Phil Upton.

They were also joined by the Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Parminder Birdi Singh, Kenilworth Mayor, Cllr Sam Loude-Cook, Commonwealth Gold medallist Lewis Williams, Cleary boxer Mason and former High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham.

Members of the Warwick district community recently joined together to take part in a charity fundraising challenge at the Leamington Morrisons store. Photo shows Kenilworth Mayor Sam Loude-Cook Photo supplied

They also had fundraising support from Jaya Kalsi, Margaret Kite and many others.

On Sunday (April 30) they had the remainder of the route to complete and were joined by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary, former Warwick Mayor and Warwick councillor Richard Edgington, Commonwealth double Bronze medallist Lauren Cox, and the Mayor of Leamington, Cllr Nick Wilkins.

They were also joined by a live band the Hanksters and Tilly from Grassroots to support on the day.

The store also had a Nuffield Health centre in store all weekend offering free passes to the gym and helping raise funds for the charity. The bikes for the challenge were also provided by Nuffield Health.

Gold medalist Lewis Williams said: “It was an honour to support Morrisons o this event and help them raise money for Together for short lives.

"What an honour to cycle along side the community champion Alex. It’s a boxing champion and a community champion raising money for together for short lives”

Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson said: "I say it every time we have a fabulous community and the weekend was a huge success.

"Our colleagues in the store endured one hour on the bike which wasn't so kind to your bum but they all did it and helped us raise funds for the charity.

"We also had special guests during the day and they all took time out of their busy schedules to support us and the charity.

"When I found out that Lewis was on the bike with me I knew my hour would be hard.

"He was very fast and the wind he created was giving me some cool down time.

"I really appreciate both Lewis and Lauren for coming down on the weekend as they are both super busy training for the Olympics and getting into shape.

“A huge thank you to all of our guests who did an hour on the bike during the weekend and to every customer who donated to us to support on the day.

"We are proud to announce we raised a fantastic £2,179.75 for the charity and all money raised will be going to Acorns in Worcester to support the children who are attending the hospice for care or family rest.”Morrisons’ partnership with Together for Short Lives started in February 2022 and so far Morrisons in Leamington has raised £13,879.74

Members of the Warwick district community recently joined together to take part in a charity fundraising challenge at the Leamington Morrisons store. Photo shows Commonwealth double Bronze medallist Lauren Cox. Photo supplied

Members of the Warwick district community recently joined together to take part in a charity fundraising challenge at the Leamington Morrisons store. Photo shows the Mayor of Leamington Nick Wilkins. Photo supplied

Members of the Warwick district community recently joined together to take part in a charity fundraising challenge at the Leamington Morrisons store. Photo shows Commonwealth Gold medallist Lewis Williams Photo supplied

Members of the Warwick district community recently joined together to take part in a charity fundraising challenge at the Leamington Morrisons store. Photo Mayor of Warwick Parminder Birdi Singh. Photo supplied

