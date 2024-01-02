Communities in Warwickshire invited to council's 'warm welcome' sites across the county

Some venues will also be hosting activities.

Residents in Warwickshire re being invited to the council's 'warm welcome' sites across the county. Photo by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s libraries will be continuing to provide a warm place this winter, along with other community venues.

‘Warm Welcome’ locations have been established for those who are struggling with energy costs or who are feeling vulnerable or isolated.

Residents are invited to attend on their own or with their family or friends, to have a safe and warm place to spend some time.

Some venues will also provide wraparound support, to help visitors access advice and guidance from a range of support services.

Participating venues include:

Warwickshire libraries

Community-led warm hubs through the Warwickshire Rural Community Council Winter Warm Hubs network

Warwickshire County Council's mobile library service – makes 250 stops across the county

Market Hall Museum in Warwick (normal opening hours)

Warwickshire County Record Office (normal opening hours)

There is also a dedicated page on the Cost of Living website for Warm Welcome locations.

Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a range of Warm Welcome events this winter. From coffee mornings to tea and talk sessions; family history to ‘crafternoon teas’ the events are free to attend and include warm refreshments.

For more information go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/librarieswarmwelcome or call 0300 555 8171.

Councillor Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Looking after your health in winter is always important, and once again this winter there are likely to be continued challenges presented by the cost of living crisis, making it harder for people to heat their homes adequately.

"We want to make sure that no one in Warwickshire is ever unable to stay warm and well, and our Warm Welcome locations are part of this.

“Coming along to a Warm Welcome isn’t just about being inside a warm building – there will be opportunities to take part in interesting activities, talk to other people and connect with your local community.

“Once again our library network will play a key role in offering a warm welcome, to the communities they serve, with a range of events and activities on offer, in addition to the brilliant, and free, services they already provide.”