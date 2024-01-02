Warwickshire Search and Rescue to hold open day at new Stoneleigh headquarters

On the day the team will also receive with The King's Award for Voluntary Service, which was announced in November.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Search will receive The King's Award for Voluntary Service at its open day for its new headquarters at Stoneleigh Park on Saturday (January 6).

The group of volunteers, who support Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police search for vulnerable missing people across Warwickshire, Coventry, Solihull and East Birmingham, were among the 262 charities chosen to receive this prestigious award in November of 2023, and are the first Lowland Rescue team to receive the King’s Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, who have been operating since 2013, have undertaken more than 375 searches to date, and have long awaited a permanent base of operations that was fit for purpose.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue team photo. Picture supplied.

Over the last four months members of the team have worked at Unit 70, in Fifth Street at Stoneleigh Park, to build a secure garage and completely renovate the interior to suit their needs.

Along with exterior renovations, the members have created a training room, offices and stores where their vital lifesaving equipment can be stored and training needs met.

Presiding over the event will be HM the King’s representative in Warwickshire, Lord Lieutenant Tim Cox, who will officially present the volunteers with the award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Cox will also cut the ribbon and open the new headquarters.

On the day the team will demonstrate their capabilities and equipment to a host of VIP guests invited from Warwickshire and West Midlands Police, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, the Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Resilience Forum, High Sheriffs past and present, as well as Trustees from Lowland Rescue and members from neighbouring Lowland Rescue teams and of course the people of Warwickshire who make all this possible.

Ian Malins, chair of Warwickshire Search and Rescue said: “I’m proud to represent this remarkable team of volunteers, who will turn out at any time, in all weathers to support the police search for vulnerable missing people.

"We have utilised the skills and dedication of our members to create a permanent headquarters building that truly meets our needs.