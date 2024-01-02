Flood alerts issued to villagers near Leamington after more heavy rainfall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Flood alerts have been issued to villagers near Leamington after more heavy rainfall.

The area most affected is the low-lying land and roads between Grandborough and Leamington, including Long Itchington.

The Environment Agency (EA) said: "River levels remain high at the Eathorpe river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, the risk of flooding remains. Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Leam between Grandborough and Leamington including Kites Hardwick, Birdingbury, Marton, Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch and the River Itchen between Southam and Marton including Long Itchington.

"We expect river levels to remain high as a result of the heavy rainfall.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are actively checking river levels and the weather forecast and clearing weed screens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses. Plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.