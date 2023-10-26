Community and volunteer groups in Warwickshire invited to apply for grant funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Community and volunteer groups in Warwickshire are being invited to apply for grant funding.

The County Councillors’ Grant Fund provides each of Warwickshire County Council’s 57 councillors with an allocated fund of £8,000 to support small-scale projects within their area that have a positive impact on the wider community.

Warwickshire County Council’s Councillor Grant Fund is set to reopen for applications from community and voluntary groups across the county. Pictured is Shire Hall, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Mike Baker

The fund is aimed at community projects and initiatives that improve access to services; financial capability; reduce loneliness and isolation; promote equality and inclusivity; enhance the physical environment; and reduce environmental impact.

The council said that earlier in the year, more than £318,000 was distributed to projects across the county.

One of those supported was John Wilson, chairman of Wellesbourne Allotments.

He said: “The generous grant will enable us to purchase a new lightweight battery hedge trimmer to replace our old heavy petrol trimmer which is used to maintain our allotment boundary hedge.

"The Allotments mean so much to so many people in the local community, not only growing vegetables but for mental health and having a well-maintained site gives a real sense of pride in our Allotments and the village.”

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture said: "Through the Councillors’ Grant fund we can support community and voluntary groups with small-scale projects that can have a big impact and bring about positive change.

“The Councillors' Grant Fund offers a fantastic opportunity for our community members to unite and work towards creating a Warwickshire that is healthier, sustainable, more inclusive and more resilient.

"We have simplified the process to ensure funding is distributed as quickly as possible to successful applicants and I would encourage groups to share their proposals in the next application window.”

Applications close at 5pm on November 26.