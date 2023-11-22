Community centre and Warwick resident banding together to put on Christmas craft fair to raise money for charities

There will be stalls with handmade gifts, seasonal refreshments and a raffle.

A community centre and a Warwick resident are banding together to put on a Christmas craft fair to raise money for two Warwick charities.

The event is being held at The Gap community centre, close to the Chantry Shops on Spinney Hill in Warwick, on December 2 from 1.30pm to 4.30 pm.

Left to right: The Gap director Marcos Campos, craft fair organiser Emma Joyce Smith, Molly Ollys co-founder Rachel Ollerenshaw, and The Gap general administration manager Mandy Burford getting ready for the charity Christmas craft fair at The Gap community centre. Photo supplied

Proceeds from the fair will go to Molly Ollys and The Gap Charity.

There will be 18 stalls with handmade Christmas gifts by local crafters, plus seasonal refreshments, and a raffle with prizes donated by local businesses.

The event is the brainchild of Emma Joyce Smith, who organises annual charity craft fairs as a way to give back to the community, and this year she is working with The Gap.

Moved by the story of Molly Ollys founders Tim and Rachel Ollerenshaw, who set up the charity for children with life threatening illnesses following the death of their eight-year-old daughter Molly, Emma decided to fundraise for their cause.

She is also helping people of all ages avoid ill health due to lack of company and loneliness, by fundraising for community togetherness activities run by The Gap Charity.

Emma said: “I’ve been putting on craft fairs for the last ten years as it’s a hobby and I love organising them.

“In the past I’ve fundraised for national charities, but this year it’s been fantastic to work alongside two local charities who both do amazing work in the community.

"I’m really excited about the stalls we’ve got lined up, there’s everything from homemade jams and chutneys to Christmas gnomes, wooden gifts, jewellery, and samosas.

"Thanks also to all the amazing local businesses who’ve generously donated fabulous raffle prizes including vouchers, hampers, and event tickets.”

For the past few months, two of the over 60’s social groups at The Gap community centre, have been making things to sell.

The Knit ‘n’ Natter craft group has been making knitted bobble hats and the Live Life well-being group has been making lavender bags, Christmas crackers, calendars and more.

Mandy Burford, The Gap’s general administration manager, said: “It’s been great fun working with Emma and we can’t wait to host the fair on the first Saturday in December.

"Many people don’t realise The Gap’s a charity working to bring people together at the community centre to help end loneliness, and social and financial isolation in Warwick, and we’re independently funded.

"It’s a great fundraising initiative by Emma and we’re so pleased to support her as well as helping Molly Ollys, another brilliant Warwick charity.”

Molly’s Mum and Molly Ollys co-founder Rachel Ollerenshaw added: “This craft fair is a great way to raise awareness that Molly Ollys is here for local and UK families who may be coping with a child aged 0 to 18 years who has a life-threatening illness.

