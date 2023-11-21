End of an era: Family jewellers in Warwick set to close after more than 40 years in the town

The owners said he is aware that his decision to close the business may come as a shock to many customers.

A family jewellers in Warwick is to close for good after trading in the town for more than 40 years.

Independent jewellery store Andersons of Warwick is owned by professional jeweller Peter Vandome.

Located in the heart of the town, Peter bought the store, more than 16 years ago and has enjoyed being an integral part of the local retail community ever since.

Peter said: “I have a great team here in the store; we look after all of our customers and ensure they leave with a piece which makes them smile.”

Since it was founded, the business has occupied two locations in the town, recently relocating to larger premises in Market Place.

Peter said he is aware that his decision to close the business may come as a shock to many customers.

He said: “Closing the store has not been a decision I have taken lightly.

"Andersons has an excellent reputation as the ‘go-to’ independent jewellers in the area. But the time is right for me to retire and spend some time with my family.

“We intend to go out with a bang. We have planned a sparkling closing down sale as a farewell to our valued customers, which will see all our beautiful jewellery reduced by 50 per cent.

"This will give customers old and new a final chance to invest in a piece of Andersons jewellery and take home an amazing bargain in time for Christmas.

“I have been in the jewellery trade for over 45 years. My first job was at age 16, in H Samuel in Barrow in Furness.

"I fell in love with the career and have made so many wonderful friends over the years. Now it’s time to hang up my loupe.”

The Andersons closing down sale starts at 10am on Saturday (November 25_.

All fine jewellery will be in the sale, with reductions of 50 per cent across diamond rings, engagement rings, wedding bands, coloured stone jewellery, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces.