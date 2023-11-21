Video: Warwick primary school pupils star in national charity’s Christmas film

The charity expects to support at least 5,000 children in December alone.

Pupils at a primary school in Warwick recently became the stars of a national children’s charity Christmas appeal film.

For many people, Christmas marks a time of year when friends and family get together to celebrate good company and enjoy times spent together.

Whereas many families are looking forward to getting around the dining table to sit down with their nearest and dearest, the youth bereavement charity, Winston’s Wish, is anxious to highlight that there will be an empty seat at that dining table in many British homes this Christmas, including in Warwickshire.

The video, ‘I wish I could Wish You a Merry Christmas’, aims to highlight the reality of bereavement that many of these young people will be facing this festive period.

The story features a young boy who is writing a special festive card to his mother who the audience then learns has died years before.

Last year Winston’s Wish supported more than 62,000 grieving children and young people via their digital resources including via Helpline and Livechat.

Filming for the video took place in part at Emscote Infant in Warwick and Winston’s Wish enlisted several pupils to be feature in the nationwide release. Photo supplied

The charity expects to support at least 5,000 youngsters in December alone.

Filming for the video took place in part at Emscote Infant in Warwick and Winston’s Wish enlisted several pupils to be feature in the nationwide release.

Head of school, Mrs Nicol said: “It has been a pleasure to be able to support Winston’s Wish for their seasonal advert.

"They do exceptional work, supporting children and young people through grief and we were delighted to be able to assist them by providing facilities for filming and including some of our pupils in their campaign.

“The children were excited to be a part of the filming, which was a new experience for them, whilst also learning about the importance of Winston’s Wish and how they at such a young age have been able to contribute to raising awareness of this vital work.”

Winston’s Wish has been supporting bereaved young people for more than thirty years.

The charity also supports the adults around these grieving youngsters such as parents, teachers and healthcare professionals to be best equipped to help the bereaved children in their lives.