Community centre in Leamington gets a refresh thanks to funding boost

By Kirstie Smith
Published 24th Jul 2025, 11:28 BST
The team at the SYDNI Centre in Sydenham have been able to paint and refurbish the main hall and the youth centre for the many groups in the community that use them. Photo supplied. Photo shows Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson with the team at the SYDNI Centre. Photo suppliedplaceholder image
A community centre in Leamington has had a refresh thanks to the help of a grant.

The team at the SYDNI Centre in Sydenham have been able to paint and refurbish the main hall and the youth centre for the many groups in the community that use them.

The grant came from the Morrisons supermarket in Leamington via its foundation grant scheme.

Alex Pearson, community champion at Leamington Morrisons, writing on the new 'community wall'. Photo supplied

The Morrisons Foundation grant funding programme supports registered charities delivering projects, which help to improve people’s lives in communities across England, Scotland and Wales.

As well as the refresh, The SYDNI Centre was also able to employ local artist Gemma Grao to create a ‘community wall’ on a previously “unloved and untidy” part of the centre.

Gemma created a bright, colourful space filled with picture frames where centre users are encouraged to write a positive comment or experience about SYDNI and sign their name within a frame.

The centre team said the project has proved to be popular, with visitors queuing up to leave their mark on the wall.

Alex Pearson, community champion at Leamington Morrisons, said: "I know how much the centre means to the community and it is a beacon to a lot of people and seeing the work the artist and Helen have done has made the centre extra special.

"I was honoured to be asked to write a message for others who use the centre to see and hopefully be inspired.

"We are always looking for local charities or community groups who are looking for grant funding to apply.

"Visit www.morrisonsfoundation.com or for any questions please do drop me an email at: [email protected]

