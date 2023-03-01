Community engagement events for housing plans on school sites in Kenilworth

These events will be held at the current school sites at Leyes Lane on 9.30am – 12.30pm on Saturday March 11 and at Rouncil Lane on Thursday March 16 from 5pm to 8pm with the opportunity to discuss both schemes at either events.

Warwick District Council (WDC) along with architects Atkins Global will be holding further community engagement events for Kenilworth residents to find out more about the planned redevelopment of the school sites in the town.

These events will be held at the current school sites at Leyes Lane on 9.30am – 12.30pm on Saturday March 11 and at Rouncil Lane on Thursday March 16 from 5pm to 8pm with the opportunity to discuss both schemes at either events.

Both sites have been earmarked for residential development including a mix of between one and four bedroom homes both in the open market and affordable brackets in Warwick District Council’s Local Plan (2011 – 2029) to meet future housing needs.

The events, hosted by the council and architects Atkins Global are aimed to give residents the chance to look at the proposals and gain an understanding of the council’s aspirations for the sites.

They also aim to allow attendees to discuss the process involved for the redevelopment and provide thoughts and comments on both sites before any planning application is submitted.