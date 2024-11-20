Community food groups and projects in Warwickshire invited to apply for funding

Residents involved in community-orientated food projects across Warwickshire are bring invited to apply for funding. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council.

Residents involved in community-orientated food projects across Warwickshire are bring invited to apply for funding.

Delivered with Warwickshire and Solihull Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA), the latest Kind Communities-Kind Food Grant fund by Warwickshire County Council aims to support projects that help communities to make more affordable, healthy, and sustainable food choices.

The grant will provide a total of £28,500 in funding and applicants can apply for up to £1,000 per project.

Each project must demonstrate how it will support at least one of the following food strategy priorities:

Improving food affordability and access - help residents to access more affordable, local, or healthier food choices, and in this way contribute to a reduction in food insecurity.

Education and choice - provide knowledge and awareness to help people implement more nutritious and healthier diets; for example, about meal preparation, how to correctly store food, healthy recipes, or what nutrients and health benefits can be found from eating different types of food.

Sustainable choices - encourage or provide locally sourced food options to help with a reduction in Warwickshire of ‘food miles’, or support the reduction and recycling of food waste.

Entries can be submitted using an application form found here and emailing the completed form to [email protected] – the deadline to apply is 5pm on December 13.

To assist with the application process, the county council and WCAVA are providing a free online session on November 21 at 10am.

To register go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/kind-communities-kind-food-grant-fund-2024-25-webinar-tickets-1056555388609

Support is also available from WCAVA’s Funding and Group Development Officers by emailing [email protected].

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund is a great way to support local food projects that align with the county council’s food strategy objectives, creating opportunities for people to make healthier and more affordable food choices that lead to happier, healthier, and more independent lives.

“It’s through helping others, sharing educational knowledge, and promoting positive well-being changes that we can increase the health and vitality of Warwickshire’s local communities. I encourage anyone that is working on a local community food project to apply.”

Alison Thompson, area manager north for WCAVA, said: “We are delighted to work in partnership with Warwickshire County Council to deliver this latest round of funding.

"The Kind Communities - Kind Food Grant fund provides an opportunity for local community groups to take their food-related projects to the next level.”

"Together, we can use this grant fund to help to reduce food insecurity across the county and promote healthier diets which are more affordable and sustainable”.

For full details about the grant, go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/kindcommunities