Kineton Sports and Social Club receives The King’s Award for Voluntary Service
The registered community amateur sports club (CASC) committed to enhancing sports participation in Kineton and the surrounding areas, whilst fostering a range of community activities.
The award recognises the club’s volunteers who organise sporting activities, fundraising events, and social events ‘that enrich the lives of local residents.
The club will receive the award crystal and certificate from Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, within the next twelve months.
In addition, two volunteers from the club will be able to attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in 2025, along with other recipients of this year’s award.
Hope4 Rugby was the other Warwickshire organisation out of 281 across the UK, to have received the award.
It began life as a soup kitchen in 2005.
It has since developed its services to create the Hope Centre, which works with people experiencing homelessness, and Rugby Foodbank.
The team are supported by more than 80 volunteers, who give over 10,000 hours of their time each year to serve their local community.
Tim Cox said: "Both of these organisations are great examples of going above and beyond for their local communities, and I would like to congratulate them on achieving The King’s Award for Voluntary Service.
“Their remarkable work contributes towards a thriving voluntary and charitable sector across our county. I hope that their efforts inspire even more groups to be nominated for The King's Award for Voluntary Service next year.”