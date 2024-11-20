Rare Harry Potter book bought in Kenilworth for £10 could sell for £50,000 at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rare Harry Potter book bought in a Kenilworth book shop for a tenner could now achieve £50,000 at auction.

Nearly 30 years ago retired nurse Christine McCulloch, 64, was watching Blue Peter with her son, Adam, and daughter, Rachael, when they saw author JK Rowling being interviewed about Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

Consequently, Christine snapped up a copy for Adam. She paid around £10 at a bookshop in Kenilworth during a holiday to Stratford.

Harry Potter books expert Jim Spencer with the first edition. Photo by Rare Book Auctions

Little did she know she’d bought him a Philosopher’s Stone first edition – one of only 500 hardback copies published in the first print-run in 1997.

Valued at £30,000-£50,000, it’s being offered in the world’s first Harry Potter Auction at Rare Book Auctions in Lichfield, Staffordshire. Bidding is open online until November 27.

Owner Adam McCulloch, 35, a musician and marketing manager from Tansley, Matlock, Derbyshire, said: “Mum liked Blue Peter as a child and used to watch the show with us.

"I was seven, just about to turn eight, when we purchased the book on our family holiday with my dad to Stratford.

Adam McCulloch with mum Christine McCulloch . Photo by Rare Book Auctions

"It was on display in the window and she recognised it from Blue Peter.

Christine McCulloch said: “I remember the joy of buying the book from a nice, independent bookshop. I recall the window display to launch the book was so well done, and it caught my eye.

"I was thrilled to hear that the independent bookshop on the same site - Kenilworth Books - is still serving the community and maintaining that fine tradition.

"We shall definitely have to pay them a visit.”

Adam McCulloch with mum Christine McCulloch in 1997. Photo by Rare Book Auctions

Adam said: “For a time the book ended up in a cupboard under the stairs in our old house in Chesterfield [Derbyshire] - like Harry Potter.

"I did have the luxury of an actual bedroom but kept some things in the cupboard under the stairs, including the book. It always felt a bit precious.

"It’s a good job as it could easily have been among the books passed along to friends or family as I got older.

“The real moment of discovery about its value came during lockdown in 2020. I was living in Sheffield and my sister and mum were back home in Chesterfield.

The first edition bought in Kenilworth. Photo by Rare Book Auctions

"They’d seen stories about first editions and, because we’d never really checked, followed steps laid out by books expert Jim Spencer in an article explaining how to identify a first edition.”

Christine added: “The excitement my daughter Rachael and I had when checking the book was really something.

"We had to double-check a few times before contacting Adam.”

Adam said: “I don’t know if it’s because I spent so much time reading it as a child, but it’s odd to know that out of all of the books I read, this one could spark such interest.

“But then I think back to how I raced through the book - I was the perfect age to be transported by it - and the buzz and clamour for the next stories in the series, queueing to get a copy so I could find out what happened before somebody at school gave away the ending.

"I guess it’s a little like seeing The Beatles at the Cavern Club and thinking, ‘Ah, four nice lads from Liverpool making some racket’ before they become the biggest band in the world.

“It gave me such a buzz when I first had the book because it was another new story to read.

"Clearly, the thirst for that is alive and well and I’m sure whoever gets their hands on this copy will share that same excitement for themselves.

“For years we thought we’d misplaced its dust cover - until found out it never had one. It was only through the media focus, usually featuring Jim Spencer, that we realised there was no cover with the first edition.

“I think it’s the right time to pass it on. I’m very excited about the auction but nervous too.

“It’s something I’ve never done so it’s fun to try something new. I might even put some wizard robes on for the occasion.

“A big part of my reason for selling is because the funds will allow me to spend more quality time with my partner, Jen, and my family. I want to give mum some new family memories.

“We enjoy visiting Northumberland, so a trip to Alnwick Castle, the filming location for Hogwarts, would be an apt way to celebrate.

"I also plan to grab lots of books for my nieces, Olive, Isla and Elle, so they, hopefully, will turn into bookworms like their Uncle Ad.”

Jim Spencer, director of Rare Book Auctions and a world-renowned Harry Potter books expert, said: “I love the fact this first edition was bought by chance for all the right reasons, and thoroughly enjoyed in the first wave of Potter excitement.

"The stories have helped millions of children learn to love books. The find also reminds us of the power of Blue Peter.

“The show’s 1997 TV interview with JK Rowling, then a budding author aged 32, is on YouTube and it’s fascinating to watch.

“The November auction actually features two hardback Philosopher’s Stone first editions.

“The other, a near-fine example, has an estimate of £60,000-£80,000.

"So far, I have sourced 20 of the 500 books in the first print-run. The top price achieved so far was £69,000.”

For more information and to bid, go to: https://rarebookauctions.co.uk/