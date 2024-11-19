Warwickshire Rotarians join forces to bring some Christmas joy to vulnerable families

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rotarians from across Warwickshire are joining forces to bring some festive cheer for children who have fled domestic violence this year.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotary Clubs in Leamington, Warwick, Warwick Avon, Stratford, Kenilworth, Southam 2000, Rugby, Rugby Breakfast, Shipston, Alcester and Bidford, Arbury and Nuneaton are among those supporting the 2024 Rotary Toy Box Christmas Appeal.

Each club will help fund the boxes filled with more than £80 worth of new toys suitable for that child’s age and gender, which will be distributed to more than 580 children at six refuges in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotarians from across Warwickshire are joining forces to bring some festive cheer for children who have fled domestic violence this year. Photo supplied

The scheme, which is being run in conjunction with national charity Kids In Mind, hopes to raise £14,600 to fund enough boxes for Rotary’s Heart of England District 1060.

Rotarian Bill Elliott, who has run the appeal for the last four years, said: “I felt that this project was much needed for these vulnerable families as, I had in my working life, seen what despair these families suffer when they have to move out of their family home with virtually nothing.”

“This year in the UK over 5,600 children will be residing with their single parent (usually their mother) in a domestic violence refuge, many initially arriving at the refuge with only what they can carry and having witnessed or experienced physical, emotional, and sexual abuse.

"Having been forced to leave home at a moment’s notice, they are fleeing from domestic violence, moving over 30 miles or more from their friends, staying in a strange place, not knowing what tomorrow will bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The location of these refuges by necessity need to remain secret, which often means that these single parent families and especially the children are often forgotten or remain ‘anonymous’.”

Kids in Mind is a Hertfordshire-based charity, established by Gordon Moulds CBL DL and Julian Margolin specifically to provide wellbeing and mental health support to children that have escaped serious domestic violence and found sanctuary in a Women’s refuge.

UK Rotary clubs working for, and within their own local communities are committed to ensure ‘Every Refuge, Every Child’ receives a Rotary Christmas Toy Box.

Any public donations can also be made, direct to Bill Elliott via: [email protected]