Community heroes around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth recognised for their efforts
Residents and organisations in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been recognised for their community efforts at the annual High Sherriff awards.
Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24, held an event at the Old Shire Hall in Warwick on March 26 to recognise some of the individuals and organisations, nominated by the public, working to make Warwickshire the best it can be.
During the evening, 47 individuals were honoured with a certificate from the High Sheriff.
Reflecting on the awards and her tenure as High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary said: “One of the great privileges of serving as High Sheriff of Warwickshire has been to meet so many who do so much to make our county such a great place to live.
“Tonight, we recognised and thanked 47 individuals who come from all over the county and who dedicate their time and skills to help others in their communities.”
Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of the amazing people and organisations that make Warwickshire such an incredible place to live, work and play were recognised in the annual High Sheriff Awards.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sophie, on behalf of Warwickshire, for all her hard work over the last year as Warwickshire’s High Sheriff.
Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: “We have so many great individuals and organisations doing wonderful work in our county.
"This awards evening is a celebration of some of those people, justly rewarding them for their tireless efforts to make Warwickshire such a great place to live and work.
"I was fortunate to work with Sophie Hilleary during her time as High Sheriff.
"She has had a wonderful year and I will be writing to her to thank her for all her hard work during her year of office”
Here’s a list of High Sheriff Award recipients from or linked to organisations in and around Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick
- Sheila Thackwray for her work as Volunteer Co-ordinator with the Warwick Folk Festival.
- Claudine Pearson for her volunteering work with Ambulance Aid
- Aileen Wilkins for her fundraising activities supporting Young People First.
- Dr Tania Hebert for her outstanding contributions as the West Midlands Co-ordinator for Medical Aid Ukraine.
- Gerry Condon for his work with the Kenilworth Lions setting up new refuge homes for families fleeing their homes due to domestic abuse.
- Gill Schofield for her work with the Kenilworth Soroptimists creating Trauma-Informed Refuge properties.
- Gill Hawtin for her outstanding work in Kineton and the local community, instigating the Christmas Tree Trail.
- John Anderson for his unending support to Burton Dassett and the surrounding community
- John Lawrence – Warwickshire Vision volunteering in Southam.
- Mark Taylor for his work with mental health with “Men Walking and Talking” Kenilworth.
- Kelly Furness – for her committed work as an ‘Older Friend’ with the Friendship Project helping build confidence in young people.
- NHS Volunteers for the A&E Team at Warwick Hospital for their support of patients who attend the A&E
- Margaret Kite volunteering for over 60 years.
Here’s a list of High Sheriff Award recipients from elsewhere in the county or who were not given locations
Ken Whitehead & Murray Richards for their outstanding work for the Bedworth Armistice.
Harry Morton – for his devotion to the welfare needs of veterans and cadets in Warwickshire.
Brian & Margaret Ingram for their untiring work at St. Benedict’s Community Hall.
Maureen Beckett & Sheila Jones for their work for 25 years with the Stratford Brunch Club.
Catherine McCarthy & Tim Lewis for their work supporting the wellbeing of unpaid carers and for always “going that little bit extra”.
Heidi Williams for her work providing older patients’ care at home.
Sally-Ann Veasey – for her work with SWANS Dementia Group in Nuneaton.
Jill Dagnan & Nirmal Singh for their work supporting the North Warwickshire Equestrian Centre
Girls Friendly Society for 150 years supporting girls and young women in Atherstone.
David Kearns for his dedication to the community in Ansley, starting the Sheepy Christmas Tractor Run.
Carol Taylor – for her commitment to her local community in Whitestone and pioneering the Ladies Social Group.ity
Marijana Bainbridge for her work in the community and Henley in Arden, collecting litter every day for 1-2 hours.
Jon Knight for his volunteering with the Green Therapy team at the Stratford Hospital Gardens, the Repair Cafe and Rubbish Friends.
Jenny Cobley & Maria Smith – Warwickshire Vision for volunteering in Stratford.
Kay Shaw & Sheila Richards – Warwickshire Vision volunteering in Rugby.
Andrew Harris – Warwickshire Vision volunteering in Nuneaton.
John Colenso & Mike Greenhalgh for their gift of music to so many local communities.
Vanessa Compton- for her outstanding work with The Stour Health and Wellbeing Partnership.
Shireen Drew -for her work with Lifespace every week providing one-to-one mentoring for around 7 young people.
Darron Forrest & Bryon Banton for their combined 60 plus years of coaching at the Bradby Cllub
Kyle Povey – for his volunteering work and service to the community and Bedworth Rugby Club.
Richard Allan for his volunteer coaching of hockey for Rugby and East Warwickshire.
Ruadhan Taylor for his volunteering as a young coach at Atherstone Adders while also being a young carer.
Rugby Street Pastors for their commitment to patrolling the streets of Rugby on Friday and Saturday nights, they engage, listen and care.
Community Payback Team for their 50 years working for Warwickshire. Providing reparation to local communities and rehabilitation for the people on probation.
Stella Ackland for her work leading Magistrates in the community.
Sycamore Tree Volunteers for their restorative justice programme working with prisoners in HMP Onley.
Daniel Bromage for his volunteering with Saints Nuneaton from 2019 and on the sound and visual desk at All Saints Church.