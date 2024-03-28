Community heroes around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth recognised for their efforts

Sophie Hilleary, High Sheriff of Warwickshire, with representatives from the Girls Friendly Society, which was presented with a High Sheriff award for 150 years of supporting girls and young women in Atherstone. Photo supplied by WCC

Residents and organisations in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth have been recognised for their community efforts at the annual High Sherriff awards.

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24, held an event at the Old Shire Hall in Warwick on March 26 to recognise some of the individuals and organisations, nominated by the public, working to make Warwickshire the best it can be.

During the evening, 47 individuals were honoured with a certificate from the High Sheriff.

Reflecting on the awards and her tenure as High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary said: “One of the great privileges of serving as High Sheriff of Warwickshire has been to meet so many who do so much to make our county such a great place to live.

“Tonight, we recognised and thanked 47 individuals who come from all over the county and who dedicate their time and skills to help others in their communities.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s fantastic that so many of the amazing people and organisations that make Warwickshire such an incredible place to live, work and play were recognised in the annual High Sheriff Awards.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sophie, on behalf of Warwickshire, for all her hard work over the last year as Warwickshire’s High Sheriff.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said: “We have so many great individuals and organisations doing wonderful work in our county.

"This awards evening is a celebration of some of those people, justly rewarding them for their tireless efforts to make Warwickshire such a great place to live and work.

"I was fortunate to work with Sophie Hilleary during her time as High Sheriff.

"She has had a wonderful year and I will be writing to her to thank her for all her hard work during her year of office”

Here’s a list of High Sheriff Award recipients from or linked to organisations in and around Leamington, Kenilworth and Warwick

Sheila Thackwray for her work as Volunteer Co-ordinator with the Warwick Folk Festival.

Claudine Pearson for her volunteering work with Ambulance Aid

Aileen Wilkins for her fundraising activities supporting Young People First.

Dr Tania Hebert for her outstanding contributions as the West Midlands Co-ordinator for Medical Aid Ukraine.

Gerry Condon for his work with the Kenilworth Lions setting up new refuge homes for families fleeing their homes due to domestic abuse.

Gill Schofield for her work with the Kenilworth Soroptimists creating Trauma-Informed Refuge properties.

Gill Hawtin for her outstanding work in Kineton and the local community, instigating the Christmas Tree Trail.

John Anderson for his unending support to Burton Dassett and the surrounding community

John Lawrence – Warwickshire Vision volunteering in Southam.

Mark Taylor for his work with mental health with “Men Walking and Talking” Kenilworth.

Kelly Furness – for her committed work as an ‘Older Friend’ with the Friendship Project helping build confidence in young people.

NHS Volunteers for the A&E Team at Warwick Hospital for their support of patients who attend the A&E

Margaret Kite volunteering for over 60 years.

