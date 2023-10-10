Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents in Lighthorne Heath are being invited to join a community litter pick competition.

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey Midlands is hosting the event in the village on October 21 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

Housing developer Taylor Wimpey Midlands is inviting residents in Lighthorne Heath to join the Lighthorne Heath community litter pick competition. Photo shows Taylor Wimpey’s Valiant Fields development in Lighthorne Heath. Photo supplied

The competition will see groups of up to four people compete to collect the most litter across Lighthorne, with four flexible day tickets to Drayton Manor Resort on offer for the winning team.

People of all ages are invited to take part, although children must be supervised by an adult at all times and each team must have at least one member aged 18 years or older.

Teams must register online October 18 to secure their spot.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands, which is building houses in the village, will provide equipment, including bags, litter picks, and gloves, to support volunteers during the litter pick – although participants are also welcome to bring their own equipment if they prefer.

The winning team will be selected by independent judges based on the number of bags filled and ‘before and after’ photographs taken of the areas where the rubbish was collected from.

Emma Hills, community champion for the Upper Lighthorne consortium, said: ‘The Lighthorne Heath litter pick competition is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together and take pride in our surroundings.

“By registering and participating, we demonstrate our commitment to maintaining a clean and welcoming environment for everyone in the community.”

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey Midlands, added: “We believe in nurturing thriving communities, and the Lighthorne Heath Community litter pick competition presents a wonderful opportunity for residents to come together and make a positive impact on our environment.”