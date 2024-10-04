Community in Warwick urged to help town win new planters for a second year - here's what you can do

By Kirstie Smith
Published 4th Oct 2024, 11:18 GMT
The community in Warwick is being called on to help the town win some new planters for a second year.

Last year, Amberol the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters, hosted a competition which saw UK towns competing for ‘likes’ on Facebook – with the winning prize being £300 towards new planters.

Warwick won the national competition in 2023 and now the town council is once again asking for the community’s help for this year’s competition – again featuring planting from Warwick in Bloom.

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “Warwick, we need your help.

"Amberol, the supplier of our Warwick in Bloom planters are running a photo competition.

"Please can you like photo 21 which is Warwick on their post.

"The town with the most likes will win a £300 voucher to get new planters.”

Warwick Town Council's photo entry in Amberol's national competition for 2024. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilWarwick Town Council's photo entry in Amberol's national competition for 2024. Photo by Warwick Town Council
Warwick Town Council's photo entry in Amberol's national competition for 2024. Photo by Warwick Town Council

To view the competition post go to: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=AmberolUK&set=a.867116908855976

Warwick’s entry is photo number 21, which is also shown above.

Voting ends at midnight on Friday, October 25.

Warwick in Bloom runs every year and a competition within the town runs where businesses, residents, schools and other community venues can enter.

This year’s competition saw 11 categories to enter, which included the launch of a new ‘Wildlife Friendly Category.’

Organisers said there were both returning and new entries this year.

This year, all results were announced at the awards evening on September 19 – unlike previous years where the results were announced ahead of the awards event.

To see the winners of Warwick in Bloom’s 2024 competition go to: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/winners-announced-for-the-warwick-in-bloom-2024-competition-4792936

