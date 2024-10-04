Community in Warwick urged to help town win new planters for a second year - here's what you can do
Last year, Amberol the supplier of the Warwick in Bloom planters, hosted a competition which saw UK towns competing for ‘likes’ on Facebook – with the winning prize being £300 towards new planters.
Warwick won the national competition in 2023 and now the town council is once again asking for the community’s help for this year’s competition – again featuring planting from Warwick in Bloom.
A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: “Warwick, we need your help.
"Amberol, the supplier of our Warwick in Bloom planters are running a photo competition.
"Please can you like photo 21 which is Warwick on their post.
"The town with the most likes will win a £300 voucher to get new planters.”
To view the competition post go to: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity=AmberolUK&set=a.867116908855976
Warwick’s entry is photo number 21, which is also shown above.
Voting ends at midnight on Friday, October 25.
Warwick in Bloom runs every year and a competition within the town runs where businesses, residents, schools and other community venues can enter.
This year’s competition saw 11 categories to enter, which included the launch of a new ‘Wildlife Friendly Category.’
Organisers said there were both returning and new entries this year.
This year, all results were announced at the awards evening on September 19 – unlike previous years where the results were announced ahead of the awards event.
To see the winners of Warwick in Bloom’s 2024 competition go to: https://www.warwickshireworld.com/news/people/winners-announced-for-the-warwick-in-bloom-2024-competition-4792936