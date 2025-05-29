Community invited to event in Leamington recognising the contributions of the Armed Forces

The Warwick district will be marking this year’s Armed Forces Day with a free community event in Leamington.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place in the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday June 28 from 11am to 3pm, the event will mark the culmination of Armed Forces Week, which recognises the contributions of the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, reservists, veterans, cadets and their families.

Families visiting the event will be able to get free hot dogs, burgers and ice creams for the children (while stocks last) as well as free entertainment including a bouncy castle and inflatable slide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sikh Langar will also be provided (serving items such as samosas and pakoras) courtesy of Guru Gobind Singh Gurdwara, free of charge while stocks last.

Other food and drink will be available to purchase at the event including pizza, coffee and a bar.

Local regiments and Warwick’s military museums will also be taking part in the day, providing visitors an opportunity to discover more about the past, present and future of the UK’s armed forces, including more about a career in the military.

The Royal British Legion will also be attending, to continue their poppy appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Warwick district will be marking this year’s Armed Forces Day with a free community event in Leamington. Photo shows a previous Armed Forces Day event in Warwick. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

Dormer Place in Leamington will also be closed from Augusta Place to the Parade to display military vehicles. The road will be closed from 8am to 4pm.

Music will be provided by of Ruby Ann Sings and Impact Steel Band.

This year, the event will feature a flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Avro Lancaster, which is scheduled to fly over the event at around 1.44pm (the timing and route are to be confirmed).

Councillor Jim Sinnott, portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities, said: “Our armed forces community have dedicated their lives to serving our country and it is important that as a district we come together not only to celebrate, but also to say thank you.

The Warwick district will be marking this year’s Armed Forces Day with a free community event in Leamington. Photo supplied by Warwick District Council

“This is a completely free event with guaranteed fun for all the family that has only gone from strength to strength over the years, so please do come and join us to celebrate and thank our armed forces.”

The event has been made possible thanks to contributions from Warwick District Council, Leamington Town Council, Wright Roofing, Tersus, McVeigh Construction, Segro and Axis, with event support from the Royal British Legion, Slate Events and Warwickshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about the event can be found at: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/armedforcesday

To watch a video from the 2024 event go to https://youtu.be/RSNMfPA5i00

The celebration of our Armed Forces begins on Monday June 23 with the Armed Forces flag being raised at the Town Hall in Leamington.