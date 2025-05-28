Masterchef winner to open new restaurant at Leamington hotel

An award-winning chef has announced he will open a new restaurant at a Leamington hotel next month.

Masterchef the Professionals 2019 winner Stu Deeley will launch The Warwick at Mallor Court Country House Hotel & Spa on Wedesnday June 18.

This launch marks a homecoming for Stu Deeley, who worked at Mallory Court and the Eden Hotel Collection early in his career.

Following his Masterchef win he spent years perfecting his cuisine in respected Midlands kitchens such as Simpsons, The Wilderness, and Mallory Court.

Stu Deeley is set to launch a new restaurant, The Warwick, at The Mallor Court Hotel and Spa in June. Picture supplied.

He later became Chef Director at Hampton Manor Estate, where he founded the Michelin-recommended Smoke, earning praise for its

ingredient-led and open-fire cooking.

Stu said: “Coming back to Mallory Court feels like a full-circle moment for me.

"It’s a place with deep roots, not just in its history and gardens, but in the people — many of whom have been here for decades.

"What really excites me is the potential.

"We have a biggerblueprint here than I’ve ever had before, and that opens the door to creating something truly special.

"My focus is on classical flavour combinations, ingredients that speak for themselves, and food people genuinely want to eat — not just admire.

" I’m not trying to reinvent the wheel, I just want to make it turn really, really well.”

Beyond the kitchen, Stu is committed to nurturing young talent.

He collaborates with the catering department at Halesowen College, where he once studied, and has launched the Stu Deeley Professional Chef Academy.

Through the academy, he offers lessons and work placements to help students develop the skills needed for a successful career in professional kitchens.