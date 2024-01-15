Everybody attending can vote for “The Best in Show” painting.

Napton Art Group will be holding an Easter exhibition later this year.

The Easter exhibition of members’ work will take place at Napton Village Hall on March 30 and 31 between 10am and 4pm.

There will be around 200 paintings and admission is £1 with free entry for children and there will be refreshments.

The nominated charity this year is the Royal National Lifeboat Institution and members will be displaying small paintings on the theme of the sea or boats for £10 – with the proceeds going to the charity.

Payments for items can only be made by cash or cheque.

The art group has more than 50 members and meets every Thursday at Napton Village Hall and has a programme featuring a range of demonstrations and weekend workshops.