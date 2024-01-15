Warwick based choir to premiere newly-discovered Baroque oratorio at concert in town

Warwick-based choir Armonico Consort is set to premiere a newly-discovered Baroque oratorio in Warwick. Photo shows: Armonico Consort F Scarlatti 2022 Photo by Peter Marsh Ashmore Visuals

A Warwick-based choir is set to premiere a newly-discovered Baroque oratorio at concert this month.

Choir and period instrument ensemble Armonico Consort are to give the first performance in modern times of the oratorio Daniele by forgotten Baroque composer Francesco Scarlatti.

The first edition of Francesco Scarlatti’s only surviving oratorio, Daniele – the biblical story of Daniel in the Lions’ Den – has been created by Dr Geoffrey Webber from the autograph score discovered in the Fitzwilliam Museum Cambridge.

Sicilian born Francesco Scarlatti (1666-c1741) was part of a famous musical dynasty but was entirely overshadowed by his more famous brother Alessandro and nephew Domenico, and died in obscurity in Dublin.

Dr Geoffrey Webber said: “Attention has always been focused on the more well-known members of the Scarlatti family and the relatively few pieces by Alessandro’s brother, Francesco, have largely been forgotten.

"The music of Scarlatti’s story of Daniel is exceptionally dramatic, making the most of the presence of lions and a fire-breathing monster, all tamed by the hero Daniel.”

Christopher Monks, founder and director of Armonico Consort, added: “It’s thrilling to be bringing this amazing and totally undiscovered masterpiece to life again.

"And, as the five-star reviews and public acclaim for our concerts and recording of Francesco’s Dixit Dominus and Messa a 16 have proved, this is music that so deserves to be heard.”

The Armonico Consort will give the first modern performance of Francesco Scarlatti’s Daniele at St Mary’s Church in Warwick on January 27.

To buy tickets go to: https://www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk/