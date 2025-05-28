Community invited to take part in the annual Warwick in Bloom competition

The annual Warwick in Bloom competition has now opened for entries.

The 2025 competition features 11 categories, which includes ones for businesses, pubs and B&Bs, and schools, alongside ones for gardens and community planting categories.

Warwick in Bloom welcomes entries from anyone or any business with a CV34 postcode.

Entries are now open for this year's Warwick in Bloom competition. Photo by Warwick Town Council

The competition is now open for entries until the closing date of Monday July 21.

This year the Warwick in Bloom team and a professional judge will be visiting entries on Thursday July 24.

Anyone who enters Category 10 (Domestic back garden) and any back garden entries to Category 11 (Wildlife Friendly Category) will be visited on Friday July 25.

Entrants for the Warwick in Bloom competition are encouraged to email the team before July 21 to confirm their entry and provide their full name, contact number, address and confirm which categories they wish to enter.

The categories

There categories for this year’s competition are:

• Category 1: Retailers and shops

• Category 2: Commercial premises

• Category 3: Hotel, public houses, guest houses, B&Bs and restaurants

• Category 4: Domestic front garden

• Category 5: Domestic window box or hanging baskets (front garden)

• Category 6: Sheltered/retirement accommodation (individuals or groups)

• Category 7: School activity or garden

• Category 8: Public access gardens

• Category 9: Community participation

• Category 10: Domestic back garden

• Category 11: Wildlife Friendly Category

All results will be announced at an awards evening on September 4. Invitations will be sent in the summer.

Entry confirmations for the competition can be emailed to: [email protected]

For more information and judging criteria go to: www.warwicktowncouncil.gov.uk/warwick-in-bloom