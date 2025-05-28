Warwick’s Lord Leycester offering taster tours for prospective volunteers as part of Volunteers’ Week

One of Warwick’s key historic attractions is giving people the chance to experience what joining its team could be like as part of Volunteers’ Week 2025.

The Lord Leycester, which is in High Street, is inviting prospective volunteers to join in special guided tours of the collection of Grade I listed buildings to learn more about the roles available.

The volunteer taster tours, led by the charity’s volunteer team leaders, will take place throughout Volunteers’ Week, which runs from Monday June 2 to Sunday June 8, and forms a celebration of those who volunteer across the country.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick will be hosting tours to prospective volunteers.

The site is run by a small team supported by volunteers who play a crucial role in its day-to-day running.

As well as set roles, volunteers get involved in many of the events throughout the year, including helping out at the Lord Leycester Beer Festival, assisting in family craft activities on occasions like Easter and Mother’s Day, and delivering talks and tours to members of the public.

In the past year, volunteers also hand painted Easter Eggs for the Lord Leycester’s Easter Egg Hunt and researched and ran a stand at the recent VE Day Fair.

Jodie McCarthy, volunteer and activities coordinator at the Lord Leycester, said: “Our volunteers are at the heart of everything we do at the Lord Leycester, offering invaluable support across the site and helping to sustain the work of our charity.

The Lord Leycester in Warwick will be hosting tours to prospective volunteers.

“From welcoming visitors and sharing the site’s history, to supporting events and behind-the-scenes operations, their dedication helps keep this remarkable place thriving.

"We simply couldn’t do it without them – and we’d love for you to be part of that impact.”

As well as offering the taster tours, the Lord Leycester will be hosting a volunteer takeover on its social media channels throughout Volunteers’ Week, showcasing members of its team and the projects they work on.

It will also be hosting a ‘Volunteer Summer Drinks Celebration’ - an annual summer get-together with its team of volunteers to thank them for all of their hard work so far this year.

The tours will showcase many roles at the site.

Volunteer taster tours will be held on the following dates:

Thursday June 5: 10am to 10.45am – engagement volunteer taster tour

Thursday June 5: 2pm to 2.45pm – front of house volunteer taster tour

Friday June 6: 10am to 10.45am – engagement volunteer taster tour

Friday June 6: 2pm to 2.45pm – front of house volunteer taster tour

Saturday June 7: 10am to 10.45am – engagement volunteer taster tour

Saturday June 7: 2pm to 2.45pm – front of house volunteer taster tour

The Lord Leycester, a collection of Grade I listed buildings built in the late 1300s, is not only one of the best preserved examples of medieval architecture in England and Europe, but remains an historic home for veterans to this day, with its Brethren welcoming people and carrying out dedicated tours of the site.

In recent years the site underwent a £5million transformation funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players and in partnership with other national and local community donors.

To find out more about Volunteers’ Week at the Lord Leycester, go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/lord-leycester-events/volunteers-week/ and to find out more about volunteering in general, go to: https://www.lordleycester.com/volunteer/