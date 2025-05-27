Unsung heroes in Warwick district set to awarded for their work in the community

Unsung heroes in the Warwick district are set to receive awards for their work in the community.

For the first time ever, as part of Warwick District Council’s 50th anniversary celebrations, the Freedom of the District has been awarded to 12 residents and Alderman/woman Status granted to three former district councillors.

The awards are granted under Local Government Act 1972 to people of distinction who, in the opinion of the council, have “rendered eminent services to the community.”

On May 14, councillors approved the nominations from the two categories.

The “Freedom of the District”, an honorary title showing a mark of distinction.

The Freedom itself carries no privilege it is purely an honour, reflecting the “eminence of the person on whom it is conferred on as recognition of significant and valuable services rendered to the district by that person”.

Here’s who’s will receive the Freedom of the District award:

• Jon Holmes – for 50 years’ service to Warwick District Council, Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, improving green spaces and Biodiversity

• Jennifer Heath – for work with Whitnash Youth Club, Dementia Café and Chatternatters

• Dawid Kolowski – for work with Humanitarian Aid and local cultural events

• Gian Clare – for work with the United Nations Association

• Richard Philips – festival director of Leamington Music (retired)

• Anthony Britton – from the Pam Britton Trust for Dementia and The Little Pocket book of Support

• Margaret Rushton – from Leamington History Group

• Carole Sleight – for work in arts and community engagement

• Margaret Kite – for 30 years of volunteer work for local charities

• Andrew Emm – for work with volunteer groups at Dale Street Methodist Church

• Bridget Halpin – who is a Girlguiding volunteer

• Julie Brown – who is a Girlguiding volunteer

The second category was the status of Alderman (or Alderwoman), which is also an honorary title for any former councillor who, in the opinion of the council, has rendered “eminent services to the authority”.

This award recognises the specific achievements of former councillors and the contribution they made to the growth and development of the district, or the impact in the community.

The past councillors receiving the Alderman/Alderwoman of the district are:

• Alderman Margaret Begg - 23 years as district councillor from March 1984 to 2007

• Alderman Michael Coker - 39 years as district councillor from May 1976 to May 1995 and May 1999 to 2019, and 49 years total as councillor including time as a town councillor

• Alderwoman Jane Knight - 16 years as district councillor from May 2003-May 2019

Cllr Naveen Tangri chairman of Warwick District Council, said: “I’m delighted that this coveted award recognises and celebrates the work of our unsung heroes, particularly as most of them are volunteers working behind the scenes to make things happen.

"These worthy winners, really stood out as pillars of the community whose remarkable commitment to their work hasn’t gone unnoticed by those they support.

“I would like to pass on my heartfelt thanks for the valuable contribution they make to Warwick District and I’m very much looking forward to meeting them all to award them with the Freedom of the District.”

An official presentation will take place later this year.