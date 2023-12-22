Community once again rallies behind Leamington supermarket's Christmas shoe box appeal

This was the fourth year the operation has taken place.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The community in the Warwick district and beyond has once again rallied behind a Leamington supermarket's Christmas shoe box appeal.

‘Operation Snowfall’ was set up in 2020 by Alex Pearson, the Morrisons community champion, with the aim of making sure everyone had something to open on Christmas Day.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor of Whitnash Simon Button, Mayor of Leamington Alan Boad, Abby and Liss from Child friendly Warwickshire, the Mayor of Warwick Oliver Jacques and store manager Rob Apted and operations manager Dave Jones with community champion Alex Pearson. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was Alex’s fourth ‘Operation Snowfall’ with the shoe boxes this year going to children who are going into care, leaving care or may have to go into care.

Working alongside Liss Phillips from Warwickshire Care Leavers-Forum, Alex had asked for donations of shoe boxes so the operation could begin.

After that members of the community and Morrisons shoppers could pick up a box and filled it with items which had an age range from four to 18 years old.

Alex said: "What started in 2020 during the pandemic has continued and our customers look forward to doing it.

Alex Pearson, Morrison community champion with member of the Warwickshire Search and Rescue Team. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"This year we have collected over 80 shoe boxes, which were so lovely.

"Some had written cards wishing whoever would receive the present a Merry Christmas. You can see a lot of thought goes into them.

"I started this in 2020 due to the fact people were struggling to afford Christmas and we were able to support with food parcels of Christmas dinner and the shoe box.

"Over the years we have supported the homeless, the dog kennels, vulnerable families, care homes, an orphanage in Ukraine and this year children in the care system.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue Chair Ian and the team with Alex and Liss on the final part of operation snowfall. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The point of this operation is that no one who be left alone at Christmas.”

Alex and the team at Morrisons were also joined by the Mayor of Whitnash Simon Button, the Mayor of Leamington Alan Boad, and the Mayor of Warwick Oliver Jacques to help wrap up the shoe boxes.

Alex added: "We had three mayors come into the store to look at the boxes and wrap them so they were ready to go out to the children.

"This year companies and community groups supported us – including the Coventry Corsairs and Hamptons.

"We have also been supported by the team at Warwickshire Search and Rescue, who have supported us every year.