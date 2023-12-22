Community once again rallies behind Leamington supermarket's Christmas shoe box appeal
and live on Freeview channel 276
The community in the Warwick district and beyond has once again rallied behind a Leamington supermarket's Christmas shoe box appeal.
‘Operation Snowfall’ was set up in 2020 by Alex Pearson, the Morrisons community champion, with the aim of making sure everyone had something to open on Christmas Day.
Advertisement
Advertisement
This was Alex’s fourth ‘Operation Snowfall’ with the shoe boxes this year going to children who are going into care, leaving care or may have to go into care.
Working alongside Liss Phillips from Warwickshire Care Leavers-Forum, Alex had asked for donations of shoe boxes so the operation could begin.
After that members of the community and Morrisons shoppers could pick up a box and filled it with items which had an age range from four to 18 years old.
Alex said: "What started in 2020 during the pandemic has continued and our customers look forward to doing it.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"This year we have collected over 80 shoe boxes, which were so lovely.
"Some had written cards wishing whoever would receive the present a Merry Christmas. You can see a lot of thought goes into them.
"I started this in 2020 due to the fact people were struggling to afford Christmas and we were able to support with food parcels of Christmas dinner and the shoe box.
"Over the years we have supported the homeless, the dog kennels, vulnerable families, care homes, an orphanage in Ukraine and this year children in the care system.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"The point of this operation is that no one who be left alone at Christmas.”
Alex and the team at Morrisons were also joined by the Mayor of Whitnash Simon Button, the Mayor of Leamington Alan Boad, and the Mayor of Warwick Oliver Jacques to help wrap up the shoe boxes.
Alex added: "We had three mayors come into the store to look at the boxes and wrap them so they were ready to go out to the children.
"This year companies and community groups supported us – including the Coventry Corsairs and Hamptons.
"We have also been supported by the team at Warwickshire Search and Rescue, who have supported us every year.
"This project helps brings the community together and make good things happen.”