Community organisation is offering mental health boosting sessions in Leamington and Warwick

ARC (Achieving Results in Communities) offers free weekly Wellbeing in Nature sessions helping participants to connect with the natural world, meet new people and do nature-based crafts.

A community organisation is offering free sessions for people who are struggling with their mental health, recovering from an addiction, or feeling socially isolated in Leamington and Warwick.

ARC (Achieving Results in Communities) offers weekly two-hour 'Wellbeing in Nature' sessions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside connecting with the natural world, participants enjoy the opportunity to meet new people, and do nature-based crafts.

The Warwick Wellbeing in Nature group which meets every Thursday at the Packmores Community Garden.

Session facilitator, Kath Pasteur, said “Our sessions run outdoors all year round, and are really welcoming to newcomers.

"At this time of year, the spring shoots appearing from the soil offer a sense of hope for a better year to come.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

ARC have recently been awarded two years of funding for the Wellbeing in Nature service from the NHS Mental Health Transformation Fund - a new programme supporting voluntary and community organisations in delivering mental health support.

ARC also receive funding for the sessions from the National Lottery.

Feedback from participants has highlighted how valuable the Wellbeing in Nature sessions are. One participant at the Warwick group said “the sessions have transformed my mental and physical health. I feel calmer, more energised, more hopeful about the future and better about myself. I have had far less recourse to my GP because the sessions have given me a grounding, a sense of perspective, tools to use when my mood or my self esteem is low, and something to look forward to. It is impossible to convey exactly everything the sessions have given me but I can honestly say they have been a life saver”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ARC also delivers eight-week Wellbeing in Nature courses at a third location outside Leamington.

These sessions run from 10am to 3pm allowing participants more time to reflect on their wellbeing, and commit to some actions that might help them to move forward.

The next course starts on Wednesday March 1.

Visit ARC’s website to find out more.

Advertisement

Advertisement