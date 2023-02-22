At least 11 businesses in Althorpe Street will be affected by the plans with some having to leave their current premises and not knowing where they can relocate to.

Businesses in Althorpe Street are fighting for their futures as a decision on plans to build student accommodation on or near their premises is set to be made next week. Photo by Mike Baker. mdbphotojournalist.co.uk

Businesses in a Leamington industrial estate are fighting for their futures as a decision on plans to build student accommodation on or near their premises is set to be made next week.

At least 11 businesses in Althorpe Street will be affected by the plans with some having to leave their current premises and not knowing where they can relocate to.

HGL Leamington Ltd’s plans, which have been recommended for approval by Warwick District Council’s planners, involve demolishing existing buildings in the street and replacing them with purpose-built student accommodation and commercial floorspace.

And today, Althorpe Street business owners along with other objectors who live nearby, came out in numbers to protest against the plans.

Judtih Swinson, of Swinsons Masonry, whose business is just across from the proposed site, said: “Currently there are 11 businesses in Althorpe Street - ranging from garages manufacturers of blinds, a take-away, an art school, steel works, and a builders to a worktop manufacturer – that will be directly and indirectly damaged due to this development being given the go ahead.

"This will be at a cost of some of the businesses having to close and jobs being lost.

"There are currently (as of yesterday) circa 200 objections, on the council's planning portal from local people and only two supporting - local businesses and local people are being ignored

"The developer states it is are going to employ 135 people - but what about the people already employed in Althorpe Street Industrial Estate who will be unemployed once these plans get the go ahead?”

Bernard and Sally Davies, who live near Althorpe Street, have also objected to the proposals.

Along with the loss of businesses and jobs in Althorpe Street, they are concerned about the creation of a “student village” near their home and the destruction of the ‘green strip’ along the nearby canal towpath and loss of mature trees in the area.

They said: “To help ensure this monstrosity does not get the go-ahead, we urge others to let the council know of their opposition to it.”

The plans will go before Warwick District Council’s planning committee at a meeting at Leamington Town Hall On Tuesday (February 28).

A HGL spokesman said: “This application will deliver a highly sustainable mixed use development which will provide both new employment space and student residential accommodation. The application will include flexible co-working space for up to 135 people representing a significant increase in the number of people working on the site and providing a significant boost to the local economy.

"This is on a site that is identified for mixed-use regeneration as part of Warwick District Council’s Creative Quarter Big Picture.

"Simultaneously, the application will help address the local demand for student housing and relieve the existing pressure on privately rented accommodation in Leamington.

“HGL Leamington has been working constructively with officers at Warwick District Council and the wider local community for many months and we are pleased to see an officer's recommendation for approval for our application which will shortly be determined by the council."