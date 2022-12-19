Community rallies behind Leamington Morrison's Christmas shoe box appeal to spread kindness to children in Ukraine

The community has once again rallied to help spread Christmas cheer by joining Leamington Morrisons shoe box appeal for children in Ukraine.

Staff at Morrisons teamed up with Warwickshire Search and Rescue for its ‘Operation Snowfall’.

‘Operation Snowfall’ was set up in 2020 by Alex Pearson, the Morrisons community champion, with the aim of making sure everyone had something to open on Christmas Day.

The community rallied behind 'Operation Snowfall' held by Morrisons in Leamington and Warwickshire Search and Rescue. Photo supplied

Alex was inspired after hearing about Operation Christmas Child by the Samaritan’s Purse, which sends shoe boxes to Africa.

She said: “I did a shoe box appeal to support families in our community – as everyone should have some joy and love on Christmas day.

"It was set up during a time when people were not earning and they were isolated.

"I asked customers to donate shoe boxes and then I label them up to the relevant categories and then the customers filled them up and brought them back.

Some of the donated shoe boxes. Photo supplied

“Our first year was a huge success and this year we did 62.

"This year we were told about an orphanage in Ukraine, where the children have sadly lost all their family in the war. From hearing that, I knew we had to put Operation Snowfall on to that.

"A huge thank you to everyone who created a box to go out this year.

"This project will be an annual event moving forward and seeing Coventry Corsairs, Warwickshire Social Services and Warwickshire Magistrates coming in with gifts to donate was just amazing.”

Morrisons Community Champion Alex Pearson with members of Warwickshire Search and Rescue, the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham and the Mayor of Leamington Nick Wilkins. Photo supplied

John, from Warwickshire Search and Rescue who is fundraising lead, said: "Volunteers from the Warwickshire Search and Rescue were pleased to take part in Operation Snowfall again this year.

"We are always ready to help those in need.

"It is a huge honour to be asked to support in this project as we know the end result is to bring smiles to faces at Christmas."

The team were also joined by the High Sheriff of Warwickshire David Kelham and the Mayor of Leamington Nick Wilkins who waved the team off as they delivered the boxes to The Polish Centre in Leamington.

The shoe boxes were delivered to The Polish Centre in Leamington to then be sent on to Ukraine. Photo supplied

David Kelham added: "It was wonderful to see the generosity of Morrisons customers (with alex's encouragement) in putting together packages for the Ukrainian orphanage.

