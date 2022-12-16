Warwick District Foodbank gets cash boost to help residents this Christmas

The Warwick District Foodbank has been given a £1,000 donation to help support residents this Christmas.

The donation came from housing association, Platform Housing Group.

Warwick District Foodbank says it has seen a huge increase in people needing their service, with more than 170 people using the foodbank every single week.

Platform’s Chief Operations Officer, Marion Duffy presenting the donation to Andy Bower, Operations Manager at Warwick District Foodbank. Photo supplied

The foodbank’s main depot, based in Warwick, feeds into six other foodbanks across Warwickshire, with the majority of food donations coming from the local community and school harvest festivals.

Andy Bower, Operations Manager at Warwick District Foodbank, said: “Warwick District Foodbank are delighted to receive this donation from Platform Housing Group to support our charity. People engaging with our service are facing impossible decisions during this challenging cost of living crisis.

“This donation will help us support people in our local community who are being pushed deeper into poverty and struggling to put food on the table, while we work towards a future where no-one needs to visit a foodbank to get by.”

Marion Duffy, Platform’s Chief Operations Officer, said: “During this year’s kindness campaign, we will donate over £30,000 to support vital local charities, like the Warwick District Foodbank who continue to do amazing work to make sure that people living in our communities will not go hungry this Christmas and throughout the year

“It has never been more important to provide Christmas kindness in our local communities as our customers, like most people, are really struggling to manage their household budget due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.”