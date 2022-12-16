Hundreds of people lined the streets of south Warwickshire to see festive tractor run

A Christmas convoy of more than 60 tractors and farm vehicles blazed a bright trail through south Warwickshire for charity.

The vehicles, decked out with festive lights and paraphernalia, paraded through towns and villages on December 13 to raise money for The Warwickshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and Warwick children’s charity Molly Ollys.

The Tractor Run started at Berkswell and Balsall Rugby Club, then went to Burton Green, Kenilworth, Leek Wootton, Warwick, Leamington and Cubbington and ended at Stoneleigh.

So far, more than £5,000 has so far been raised by tractor drivers, passengers and spectators.

One of the event organisers, Charlie Beaty from The Warwickshire Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, said: “We have been blown away by the interest and excitement surrounding our first ever tractor run.

"The effort the tractor owners went to festively ‘pimp up’ their vehicles was a massive part of the fun. We had an award for ‘Best Dressed Tractor’ which was won by Luke Phillips.

“It was so popular with spectators that we have decided to make it an annual event.”

A Christmas convoy of more than 60 tractors and farm vehicles blazed a bright trail through south Warwickshire in aid of two local charities. Photo by Laurence Jones

The WYFC chose to divide the donations with Molly Ollys after one of the members of the club lost her brother to a rare form of cancer in 2011.

Rachel Ollerenshaw, co-founder of Molly Ollys, was delighted to be a passenger in one of the tractors, she said: “I had the best time, it was such a great experience and so humbling to see how many people had taken the time to come out from where they lived or worked to watch us go by and to cheer us on.

"The Young Farmers brought the community together in a really heart-warming way, we’re so grateful to have their support – their money will make a very real difference to the children we support.”

Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer and marks its tenth anniversary this year.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families. It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

To donate go to: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/wfyfc

