Community rallies to support pre-loved uniform donation station in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The community in the Warwick district recently rallied to support a pre-loved school uniform donation station in Leamington.

Morrisons in Leamington hosted its fourth uniform station during the summer holidays.

The station acted as a drop off but also a pick up location for those in need of school uniform items.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo shows: Ella Joynes Alex Pearson and Sarah from the Brunswick Hub. Photo supplied

Alex Pearson, Morrisons community champion, said: “We had three trolleys full, which was amazing and many customers came to take items they needed.

"From logo blazers to PE kits and book bags we have it all donated.

"We teamed up with Brunswick Hub who then took the remaining uniform and had a school open day to again help those in the community who maybe cannot afford new uniforms or need extra to help with washing.

"We had great success with this and each year we have requests asking if we will be starting it up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have high volumes of donations and also lots of people asking to look.

"I do think it helps as some people feel ashamed to be asking for help or taking second hand items.

"At least walking into a supermarket and leaving with items you get the feeling you have purchased something.

"Each year we see an increase of requests but we also see an increase of amazing people donating. This year we had new shoes which don't come cheap.

"We also donated 20 stationary sets to Young People First to allow children starting high school the chance to start with new stationary which is a key part to school life.”