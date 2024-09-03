Community rallies to support pre-loved uniform donation station in Leamington
Morrisons in Leamington hosted its fourth uniform station during the summer holidays.
The station acted as a drop off but also a pick up location for those in need of school uniform items.
Alex Pearson, Morrisons community champion, said: “We had three trolleys full, which was amazing and many customers came to take items they needed.
"From logo blazers to PE kits and book bags we have it all donated.
"We teamed up with Brunswick Hub who then took the remaining uniform and had a school open day to again help those in the community who maybe cannot afford new uniforms or need extra to help with washing.
"We had great success with this and each year we have requests asking if we will be starting it up.
"We have high volumes of donations and also lots of people asking to look.
"I do think it helps as some people feel ashamed to be asking for help or taking second hand items.
"At least walking into a supermarket and leaving with items you get the feeling you have purchased something.
"Each year we see an increase of requests but we also see an increase of amazing people donating. This year we had new shoes which don't come cheap.
"We also donated 20 stationary sets to Young People First to allow children starting high school the chance to start with new stationary which is a key part to school life.”