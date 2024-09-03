CJ’s Events Warwickshire will be taking over the markets from September 28 and 29. Photo supplied

New operator has been appointed to manage the Hatton Shopping Village markets.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which is also behind weekly markets in Warwick and Kenilworth and food festivals and events across the Warwick district, will be taking over from September 28 and 29.

Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “We are thrilled to take on the management of the Hatton Shopping Village Markets.

"This opportunity allows us to bring our expertise in market operations and community events to a venue that is loved by so many.

"Our goal is to build upon the markets’ success, offering a vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere that celebrates local talent and brings people together.

“The Hatton Shopping Village Markets have long been a cherished destination for both locals and visitors, offering a diverse range of products from artisan crafts and fresh produce to unique gifts and handmade goods.”

The company said it plans to introduce new initiatives, including themed market days, entertainment, and seasonal markets.